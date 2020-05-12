Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK says it plans to start virtual trade talks with Japan shortly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 05:07pm EDT
Members of Britain's cabinet meet at Downing Street in London

Britain plans to begin negotiating a free trade agreement with Japan via video conference shortly, the government said, setting out its negotiating objectives for a deal it hopes will save British exporters millions of pounds a year in tariffs.

After decades outsourcing its trade policy to the European Union, Britain is embarking on negotiating free trade agreements with countries around the world, and earlier this month launched formal negotiations with the United States.

"Japan is one of our largest trading partners and a new trade deal will help to increase trade, boost investment and create more jobs following the economic challenges caused by coronavirus," trade minister Liz Truss said in a statement.

"Both sides are committed to an ambitious timeline to secure a deal that goes even further than the existing agreement especially in digital and data."

Britain said its negotiating objectives for the deal, to be published on Wednesday, include providing new opportunities for UK businesses and investors, and increasing the resilience of British supply chains by diversifying beyond the EU and China.

The government said it expected manufacturers of textiles and clothing, as well as professional and financial services providers would be among the UK industries to benefit most from lowering trade barriers with Japan.

The agreement would be based on the existing EU-Japan free trade deal, it said, and would also aim to secure provisions on digital trade and copyright which could benefit the e-commerce sector and the creative industries.

Britain said it estimated a trade deal with Japan could increase trade flows between the two countries by 15.2 billion pounds, and that lower or zero tariffs could save UK exporters 33 million pounds a year.

Japan was Britain's fourth biggest non-EU trading partner in 2018, with total trade between the two countries of 29.1 billion pounds, according to government statistics.

Britain hopes ultimately to join the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and sees trade talks with Japan as a step towards that end.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30pIBT INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS : Teamsters Say Final Stimulus Bill Must Retain Multiemployer Pension Partition Fix
PU
05:30pTech Down as Reopening Fears Offset Merger Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:28pUK finance ministry sees budget deficit hitting 337 billion pounds - Telegraph
RE
05:28pU.S. attorneys seek Amazon data on coronavirus-linked worker deaths, infections
RE
05:26pConsumer Cos Down On Reopening Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:24pFinancials Down Amid Deflation Fears -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:19pHealth Care Down, But Not By Much, On Defensive Demand -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pFed's Mester Expects Economy to Rebound Some in Second Half of 2020
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
5SONY CORPORATION : SONY : Main events scheduled for Wednesday, May 13

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group