UK seeks to raise record 385 billion pounds from debt markets

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it
would seek to raise 110 billion pounds ($138 billion) from the
bond market between September and November, taking total gilt
issuance in the first eight months of the financial year to a
record 385 billion pounds.
The United Kingdom Debt Management Office is currently on
track to raise an unprecedented 275 billion pounds between April
and August, financing record borrowing that funds COVID-19
spending, replaces lost tax revenue and repays maturing debt.
Thursday's announcement represented a slowdown in the record
pace of borrowing - dropping to 36.7 billion pounds a month for
September to November from an average 55 billion pounds before -
and the government hopes for a further easing off.
"The higher volume of issuance seen so far this year due to
COVID-19 is not expected to persist over the final four months
of the year," the finance ministry said in a statement alongside
the DMO announcement.
The finance ministry also said it was seeking to increase
the amount of money raised from its NS&I savings business, which
takes money direct from the public, by 29 billion pounds to 35
billion.
Thursday's borrowing announcement is broadly in line with
analysts' expectations, and there was little immediate market
reaction.
Helped by a further 300 billion pounds of Bank of England
asset purchases, investors have shown a strong appetite for
British government debt since late March.
Yields on two-year debt sank to a record low -0.13% on
Tuesday after data showed Britain's economy made a
weaker-than-expected recovery in May from the massive hit from
COVID-19 and the associated lockdown.
But the economic damage means Britain could be on course to
borrow nearly 400 billion pounds this year, on top of
refinancing existing debt, the government's Office for Budget
Responsibility has warned, taking public-sector debt as a share
of the economy to its highest since the 1950s.
($1 = 0.7977 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alex Richardson)