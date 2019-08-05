Log in
UK services PMI unexpectedly jumps to nine-month high

08/05/2019 | 04:43am EDT
The Canary Wharf financial district is seen from Greenwich Park in London

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Growth in Britain's dominant services sector unexpectedly accelerated to a nine-month high in July, according to a survey that may sooth some worries about whether Britain is slipping into recession before Brexit.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), published on Monday, rose to 51.4 from 50.2 in June, above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to an unchanged reading.

Despite the improvement, the PMI stands well below its long-run average of 54.9 and survey compiler IHS Markit said Britain's economy remains at risk of stagnating in the third quarter.

The world's fifth-biggest economy grew robustly in early 2019 as companies stocked up on supplies before the original March 29 Brexit deadline, but the rush to get ready probably means the economy flatlined in the second quarter.

A number of business surveys -- some of which have proven too pessimistic in the recent past -- point to the slowdown spilling over into the third quarter, prompting some forecasters to warn of a growing risk of a technical recession.

Clouding matters, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 -- regardless of whether he gets a transition deal to keep trade running smoothly.

PMIs covering the smaller manufacturing and construction industries both contracted in July.

"The overall picture is one of an economy that is only just managing to skirt recession, with July's performance among the worst since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

The survey showed the fastest influx of new export orders since September 2018, which businesses said was aided by the pound's fall last month when it fell 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Not all services companies, which comprise three-quarters of private sector British economic output, benefited equally.

Activity in business services companies contracted at a rate exceeded only once in the past 10 years, IHS Markit said.

"The best-performing sector was consumer services, highlighting how the economy remains dependent on consumer spending to avoid contraction," Williamson said.

Last week the Bank of England cut its growth forecasts due to Brexit worries and a slowing global economy, and warned of a one-in-three chance that the economy would be shrinking in annual terms by early 2020, even without a disruptive Brexit.

The composite PMI, which combines the services, manufacturing and construction industries, rose to 50.3 from June's 49.2.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Andy Bruce
