Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK services industry gloomiest since 2009 crisis - CBI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: A barista makes a latte at the Harris and Hoole coffee shop inside a Tesco Extra supermarket in Watford, north of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's services industry is its gloomiest since the 2009 financial crisis, due to an "unmistakably negative" impact from Brexit uncertainty, the Confederation of British Industry said on Monday.

The CBI said business and professional services firms - such as accountants, lawyers and marketing companies - had seen the biggest fall in profits in six years over the past three months, and sentiment was weakening at the fastest rate in a decade.

Consumer-focused companies - which have benefited from rising household incomes and employment - also reported falling profits and were the most negative about the outlook for business expansion since 2009.

"Dimmed expectations for the year ahead mean it's more important than ever for the UK to avoid a no-deal scenario, which would create a perfect storm of issues," CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith said.

Trade tensions between the United States and China and a broader economic slowdown have weighed on Britain too, which - despite its worst full-year growth since 2012 - outperformed Germany, France and Italy in the final three months of 2018.

Nonetheless, any no-deal Brexit is forecast to be a much bigger hit to Britain than other major European economies, and Prime Minister Theresa May has failed to win parliament's backing for the transition deal she negotiated late last year.

"Until politicians can agree a deal that commands a majority in Parliament and is acceptable to the UK and protects our economy, sentiment will continue to deteriorate," Newton-Smith said.

Monday's data also showed the weakest employment growth since August 2012, and that business uncertainty was holding back investment to the greatest extent since May 2013.

(Reporting by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41aYuan hits seven-month high, Aussie gains after Trump delays tariffs
RE
03:35aSteinmetz's BSGR to walk away from Guinea's Simandou -statement
RE
03:32aYuan hits seven-month high, Aussie gains after Trump delays tariffs
RE
03:32aFed Embarks on a Rethink of Inflation Target
DJ
03:31aGoldman Sachs says near-term oil view modestly bullish on tightening market
RE
03:20aBank of Ireland margins fall on UK market competition
RE
03:19aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED IN DECEMBER : Earnings Summary
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:10aZambia, Zimbabwe cut Kariba Dam power generation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : First Tesla Model 3 shipment arrives in Shanghai ahead of schedule
2COVESTRO : Covestro says 2019 EBITDA could halve as competition heats up
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company..
4PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : Oral-B's NEW AI-Brush Knows More About Brushing-Styles Than Anyo..
5ERICSSON AB : INVESTMENT CLIMATE, NOT SECURITY, POSES MAIN RISK OF 5G DELAY IN EUROPE: Ericsson

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.