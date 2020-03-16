Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK set for weakest economic growth since financial crisis - BCC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 08:08pm EDT
Skyscrapers and buildings are seen at dawn looking across central London towards the Canary Wharf district, London

Britain's economy looks on track to grow by the smallest amount since the financial crisis this year as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to drag major economies into recession, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.

The world's fifth-biggest economy looks on track for growth of 0.8% this year, the BCC said, downgrading its forecast from 1.0%. The forecast was finalised after British authorities unleashed a major fiscal and monetary stimulus plan last week to help shield Britain's economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is increasingly likely that the boost from higher government spending and more political certainty will be surpassed over the near-term by the negative impact of coronavirus on the UK economy," said Suren Thiru, head of economics at the BCC.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59pJapan business mood plunges to decade lows on coronavirus woes - Reuters Tankan
RE
08:59pU.S. Senate awaits House coronavirus bill, Schumer proposes $750 billion more in emergency spending
RE
08:58pPG&E wins approval for $23 billion bankruptcy financing package
RE
08:55pG7 finance leaders to hold conference call Tuesday - Japan finance minister Aso
RE
08:53pAsian stocks fall after historic Wall Street rout
RE
08:47pOil slumps below $30 a barrel as coronavirus spreads, OPEC rancor remains elevated
RE
08:46pSingapore's Non-Oil Exports Grew Unexpectedly in February
DJ
08:43pMalaysia's stock exchange to operate as usual during nationwide movement curbs - paper
RE
08:34pSingapore's February exports rise 3% year-on-year, beat forecasts
RE
08:12pPhilippine stock market suspends trade as coronavirus spreads
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3FACEBOOK : VANISHING YOUTUBE VIDEOS: Google expects AI errors as coronavirus empties offices
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group