Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK set to double funding for flood action, Treasury says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 05:40pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is seen outside Downing Street in London

Britain is expected to double spending on flood defences to 5.2 billion pounds when finance minister Rishi Sunak delivers his budget, the Treasury said on Saturday, following extensive flooding across the country this winter.

The additional funding - more than a billion more than originally promised by the government - would help build 2,000 new flood and coastal defence schemes, better protecting 336,000 properties in England, the Treasury said.

"Communities up and down Britain have been hit hard by the floods this winter - so it is right that we invest to protect towns, families, and homes across the UK," Sunak, who will deliver his first budget on Wednesday, said in a statement.

The Met Office has said last month was the wettest February on record for the United Kingdom, with a succession of storms bringing widespread flooding to many areas of the country.

The Association of British Insurers said on Saturday that insurers were expected to pay out 363 million pounds for flood and wind damage in February, on top of 110 million pounds paid for flooding in November. Storms in December 2015 led to 1.3 billion pounds in payouts.

Sunak is also expected to announce a 120 million pound Winter Defence Repair Fund to repair defences damaged in the recent storms which will return at least 300 schemes to full functionality, the Treasury said.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pUK set to double funding for flood action, Treasury says
RE
05:38pUK plans levy on banks and others to help tackle money laundering
RE
03:44pU.S. judge says Amazon likely to succeed on key argument in contract challenge
RE
02:06pDeclaring it cannot pay debts, Lebanon sets stage for default
RE
01:50pWhat you need to know about coronavirus right now
RE
01:50pFrance says 16 people have died from coronavirus - health official
RE
01:13pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Yangon airport handled 6.5 million passengers in 2019
PU
01:03pItalian girl becomes Malta's first coronavirus case
RE
01:03pPope cancels main public appearances to stop crowds gathering amid coronavirus
RE
01:03pMaldives confirms first two coronavirus cases; two islands locked down
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. judge says Amazon likely to succeed on key argument in contract challenge
4CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : Chipotle Founder Leaving Company -- WSJ
5BHP GROUP : BHP : selects contractors for Pre-FEED Design Competition for Trion Floating Production Unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group