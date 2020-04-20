UK shares inch higher as earnings season kicks off

Log in
04/20/2020 | 05:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

UK stock markets edged higher on Monday as more firms rolled out measures to weather the coronavirus crisis in what could be the worst earnings season for European companies since the 2008 financial crisis.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index shed opening losses to trade 0.3% higher, boosted by shares of British American Tobacco, Unilever Plc and AstraZeneca.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 index gained 0.3%. Shares in Aston Martin rose 3% after new boss Lawrence Stroll said the company's immediate focus will be restarting manufacturing and launching production of its first sport utility vehicle.

Sofa retailer DFS Furniture surged 11% after revealing plans to issue equity of up to 19.9% of its existing share capital and negotiate an additional debt facility to get it through the coronavirus crisis.

Investors are expecting the health crisis to erode first-quarter profits for companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index by 22%, according to Refinitiv data.

"Now we've got people asking companies questions that have never been asked - how many weeks or months of liquidity do you have looking at your current cash flow and revenue if the lockdown lasted longer," said Benji Dawes, who co-manages the UK Growth Fund at Premier Miton.

"That's why we're starting to see companies raising equity. It is a function of these companies trying to make sure there is as much liquidity as possible in case of a longer lockdown."

A senior minister said on Sunday Britain was not considering lifting its lockdown imposed almost four weeks ago to control the outbreak given "deeply worrying" increases in the death toll. As of Sunday, coronavirus deaths rose past 16,000.

The FTSE 100 has recovered about 18% from its early March lows due to a raft of stimulus measures by policymakers globally, but is still down more than 24% from its January peak.

Property website Rightmove said it was unable to provide meaningful house price data due to a collapse in the number of new homes being listed for sale.

Shares in housebuilders Barratt Development, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon were down between 2% and 2.6%.

Online trading platform Plus500 slipped 1.3% after announcing Chief Executive Officer Asaf Elimelech would step down.

Mr Kipling cakes maker Premier Foods surged 16.4% after it forecast annual trading profit to be at the top end of market expectations, fuelled by a short-term peak in volumes in March.

By Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 4.92% 60.93 Delayed Quote.-65.18%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.67% 8024 Delayed Quote.4.77%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC -3.60% 467.8645 Delayed Quote.-34.95%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 1.04% 2974 Delayed Quote.-8.91%
DFS FURNITURE PLC 6.92% 144 Delayed Quote.-54.74%
PERSIMMON -2.73% 1943.475 Delayed Quote.-25.86%
PLUS500 LTD. -3.22% 1100.0117 Delayed Quote.28.10%
PREMIER FOODS PLC 16.50% 38.0942 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.15% 334.11 Delayed Quote.-21.86%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC -3.56% 131.5 Delayed Quote.-29.50%
UNILEVER PLC 3.31% 4248 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
