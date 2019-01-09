Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK shares jump on trade hopes; Taylor Wimpey triggers rally in housebuilders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 04:18am EST
Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK shares jumped to their highest in more than a month on Wednesday, joining a broad global rally on hopes of an end to the U.S.-Sino trade row and as a positive update from Taylor Wimpey gave a much-needed boost to housebuilders.

London's blue-chip bourse was up 0.7 percent at 0850 GMT after hitting its highest since Dec. 6 and the mid-cap index <.FTMC> was up 0.8 percent at its loftiest since Dec. 5.

European and Asian markets rallied after talks in Beijing with Washington over trade concluded earlier on Wednesday as the world's two largest economies tried to seek a truce to end a longstanding row.

A U.S. trade delegation member said "it's been a good one for us" and the Chinese foreign ministry said results of the negotiations will be released later.

At home though, uncertainty over the UK's divorce from the European Union deepened ahead of next week's vote on the draft deal in Parliament.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's government cautioned lawmakers on Wednesday that it was a delusion to think that the government would be able to negotiate a new divorce deal with the European Union if parliament voted down her deal due on Tuesday.

Her government suffered a defeat in parliament on Tuesday night when lawmakers who oppose leaving without a deal won a vote on creating a new obstacle to a no-deal Brexit.

Still, housebuilders, one of the most battered sectors amid concerns about the slowing economy due to Bexit - led the gains on Wednesday after Taylor Wimpey maintained its 2018 results forecast and forecast solid 2019 sales.

The shares were up 4.1 percent, topping the blue-chip leader board and on track for their best day since July 2016, taking peers Persimmon and Barratt with them.

Sainsbury's shares slipped almost 3 percent in early deals on a worse-than-expected fall in underlying sales in the key Christmas quarter. By 0856 GMT, they were down 0.75 percent in choppy trading.

The update comes just a day after peer Morrisons also missed sales forecast for the key period, while Tesco bucked the trend and led a rally after industry data covering the Christmas quarter sales.

Among mid-caps, IT infrastructure and service provider Softcat surged over 14 percent after a positive trading update, while fashion retailer Ted Baker followed with a 6.4 percent rise on higher retail sales in the holiday period.

Baker Greggs also rose 5.1 percent after it flagged a "very strong" finish to the year.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Josephine Mason)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS 3.53% 497 Delayed Quote.3.57%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO 0.66% 2521 Delayed Quote.0.26%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 1.04% 1533.6 Delayed Quote.1.88%
GREGGS PLC 7.10% 1472 Delayed Quote.7.98%
HAYS 1.77% 149.8 Delayed Quote.5.14%
IMPERIAL BRANDS 2.64% 2406.5 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
J SAINSBURY 1.39% 271 Delayed Quote.0.57%
NICHOLS PLC 3.56% 1491.2 Delayed Quote.4.92%
PERSIMMON 3.92% 2120 Delayed Quote.5.70%
ROBERT WALTERS PLC 0.00% 550 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SOFTCAT PLC 19.03% 701.0908 Delayed Quote.0.17%
STHREE PLC 1.30% 273 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
TAYLOR WIMPEY 5.16% 147.75 Delayed Quote.3.05%
TED BAKER PLC 11.26% 1790 Delayed Quote.4.26%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 1.22% 215.1 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:54aUK productivity growth falls to two-year low for third quarter 2018
RE
04:52aHNA sells majority stake in Manhattan building in $422 million deal
RE
04:51aWorld stocks near four-week high on U.S.-China trade optimism, oil climbs
RE
04:48aWorld stocks near 4-week high on U.S.-China trade optimism, oil climbs
RE
04:32aUK statistics agency corrects third-quarter current account deficit data
RE
04:22aGerman industrial firms see 43 percent chance of hard Brexit - Ifo
RE
04:19aEBA EUROPEAN BANKING AUTHORITY : reports on crypto-assets
PU
04:18aUK shares jump on trade hopes; Taylor Wimpey triggers rally in housebuilders
RE
04:17aSouth Africa's Absa PMI rises further in December
RE
04:14aROMANIA : Investment Plan for Europe - EIB and Garanti Bank join forces to support businesses run by women
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2U.S.-China trade talks conclude as hopes of a deal build
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: entered into an agreement with Samih Sawiris ..
5BASF : BASF : China's approval of DowDuPont soy poses challenge to Bayer

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.