UK shares slide as firms flag more virus damage

03/18/2020 | 06:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

Britain's stock markets dived for the eighth day in 10 on Wednesday, as more companies warned of a severe hit to earnings from the coronavirus pandemic even as policymakers pushed for fresh stimulus measures to support global growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 4.7%, with Boeing supplier Meggit, aero-engines maker Rolls-Royce dropping 22.5% and 14.2%, respectively, as evidence grew of the profound damage the crisis is doing to global airlines.

U.S. investment bank JPMorgan said it would take several years for the industry to recover in a widely-circulated note that cut its price target on Rolls-Royce by 29%, citing falling expectations for cash flow.

IT company Micro Focus International slumped 16.1% as it scrapped its final dividend as part of its plan to brace for the fall out of the pandemic.

Car sales network Pendragon dropped 20.5% as it warned virus spread in the UK could reduce footfall and worsen results that already show it losing money.

"Ultimately no amount of cash or measures to mitigate the economic impact of the crash can tell investors what they want to know right now, which is when daily life will return to normal," said Russ Mould, investment director at online broker AJ Bell.

The FTSE and other major stock markets, down by around a third in the month since the scale of the virus outbreak began to hit home, had recovered some ground on Tuesday as the Trump administration pushed for a $1 trillion stimulus package and the UK unveiled a 330 billion-pound lifeline of loan guarantees and other measures.

But evidence of the carnage the shutdown will wreak in the most exposed businesses continues to grow, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement of a virtual shutdown of the country hammering pubs, restaurant and retail companies.

Rather than growing 5% as previously forecast, the latest Refinitiv data suggests companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 will post a 4.1% decline in earnings between January and March.

Wagamama owner Restaurant Brands and another pub operator, Mitchells and Butler also outlined severe falls on sales and efforts to shore up their financial situation for later in the year.

Among the few gainers were supermarket chains, with WM Morrison Supermarket and Sainbury gaining more than 5% amid panic buying by shoppers.

"Across Europe, it feels like a reaction to yesterday's late rebound," Connor Campbell, financial analyst at SpreadEx

"There are pockets of gains today like the UK supermarket stocks are up. That's a sign that investors are looking at sectors that may benefit from this crisis, that's a good sign maybe, although that's not helping things today.

(The story is refiled to fix technical glitch on generation of price values in text)

By Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC 6.82% 205.3 Delayed Quote.-16.49%
MEGGITT PLC -22.32% 244.8 Delayed Quote.-51.92%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC -2.07% 137.49 Delayed Quote.-69.45%
PENDRAGON PLC -13.39% 5.231 Delayed Quote.-53.54%
ROLLS-ROYCE -13.77% 335.2 Delayed Quote.-43.14%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -3.56% 280.6 Delayed Quote.-28.06%
THE RESTAURANT GROUP -1.96% 25.04 Delayed Quote.-84.36%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 7.04% 192.899 Delayed Quote.-9.73%
