Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK ship insurer North gets nod for Dublin Brexit hub

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 12:17pm EST

LONDON (Reuters) - British ship insurer North has received regulatory approval from Ireland's central bank for a new subsidiary in Dublin to ensure continued access to trade in the European Union in case Britain loses single market access, the firm said on Friday.

North, which has its headquarters in the northern England city of Newcastle, is the first specialist Protection and Indemnity (P&I) club to announce regulatory approval for Brexit trading arrangements in the EU. It said a team of senior executives has already been transferred to Dublin.

P&I clubs - mutually owned by their members which are shipping companies - have been an integral part of the City of London for nearly two centuries, insuring ocean going ships against pollution and injury claims, typically the biggest costs when a vessel sinks.

Britain dominates the global marine insurance market and losing access to P&I clubs could weaken its multi-billion pound shipping services sector.

There are 13 major global P&I clubs, of which six are regulated in Britain and are estimated to account for over half the total market share of an industry that insures about 90 percent of the world's ocean-going tonnage.

North's Dublin subsidiary will have a total of eight staff once recruitment for supporting roles is completed around mid-2019, the insurer said. Europe represents over 40 percent of North's global business, company data showed.

North's chief executive Paul Jennings said the opening of the office would ensure that members, especially those whose ships are managed in the European Economic Area, "can continue to trade with confidence after Brexit on March 29 with no change".

The UK is due to leave the EU on March 29, but the British parliament has rejected a withdrawal agreement Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with Brussels. Expectations are rising that London will need to ask for more time to agree its own position on the terms of its exit.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01pEXCLUSIVE : Canadian oil firm MEG says Husky balked at friendly takeover talks
RE
01:00pCiti says female employees earn 29 percent less than men
RE
01:00pU.S. consumer morale at two-year low; factory output surges
RE
12:45pWall Street rally builds on trade optimism
RE
12:42pTAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
12:21pTiffany holiday sales fall as dollar crimps Chinese tourists' spending
RE
12:21pTesla cuts jobs as it looks to make Model 3 more affordable
RE
12:17pUK ship insurer North gets nod for Dublin Brexit hub
RE
12:14pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Emerson launches automation training platform
PU
12:11pU.S. consumer morale at two-year low; factory output surges
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
3SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
5WACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER CHEMIE AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding in..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.