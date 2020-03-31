Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK shop prices fall by most in nearly two years - BRC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 07:23pm EDT
People shopping on Oxford Street in central London

Prices on the British high street fell at their fastest pace in nearly two years in early March and they are likely to be pulled in different directions soon by the coronavirus crisis, an industry group said on Wednesday.

Shop prices fell by 0.8% in annual terms in the first week of the month, the biggest fall since May 2018, following a 0.6% drop in the same period in February, the British Retail Consortium trade body and market research firm Nielsen said.

"There are a number of price pressures arising from the coronavirus crisis," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said.

"Food prices, particularly of fresh produce, may be impacted by higher costs on seasonal farm labour, while non-food prices will be pushed down by lower demand."

In early March, food prices rose by an annual 1.1%, less than February's rise, while non-food prices fell by 1.9%, matching their fall a month earlier.

Industry data published on Tuesday showed grocery sales leapt more than a fifth to a record 10.8 billion pounds ($13.3 billion) in the four weeks to March 22 before the government ordered people to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of coronavirus.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:22pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. plans to lease space to energy companies to store oil in emergency reserve
RE
08:13pIrish manufacturing posts sharpest ever month-on-month drop - PMI
RE
08:09pJapan big manufacturers turn pessimistic for first time in seven years over coronavirus - BOJ tankan
RE
08:03pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. plans to lease space to energy companies to store oil in emergency reserve
RE
07:58pUK banks scrap dividends on coronavirus fears, pressure on bonuses
RE
07:45pU.S. PENSION FUNDS MAY POUR $400 BILLION INTO STOCKS, LIFTING VIRUS-HIT MARKETS : JP Morgan
RE
07:36pTrump says he may join Saudi, Russia in talks on oil prices
RE
07:36pORECORP : 1/04/2020 - Corporate and Project Update
PU
07:27pSome banking systems may need help in worst-case scenario - IMF
RE
07:24pXerox abandons $35 billion hostile bid for HP
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. backs minimum flights on airline routes in assistance review
2First E. coli O103 Lawsuit filed against Jimmy John's restaurant in Utah – 27 sick in Utah
3AMARIN CORPORATION PLC : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against..
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GE : Announces Completion of BioPharma Sale to Danaher, Receives $20 Billion Net Ca..
5GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Market update on sales, early test results and launch of..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group