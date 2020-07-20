Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK shopper numbers up 4.5% in week to July 18 - Springboard data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 06:06am EDT
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London

UK shopper numbers rose 4.5% in the week to July 18 from the week before, less than half the rise that occurred during the first week following the reopening of hospitality and leisure businesses in England on July 4, industry data showed on Monday.

Market researcher Springboard said the year-on-year decline in the week to July 18 was 40.2% - the most modest since the start of Britain's coronavirus lockdown.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19aUk pm johnson says we won't abandon policy of engaging with china
RE
06:19aUk pm johnson says won't be pushed into becoming anti-china, but we do have serious concerns
RE
06:14aUk pm johnson says there will be a calibrated response over china, we will be tough on some things
RE
06:14aUk pm johnson says foreign minister will set out changes to uk extradition agreement with china
RE
06:13aInvestment consultants who advise on trillions scored taxpayer loans
RE
06:13aSouth Africa's Spur CEO Van Tonder to retire in December
RE
06:13aAlibaba's Ant Group starts concurrent IPO process in Shanghai, Hong Kong
RE
06:11aFund managers navigate 'Night of the Living Dead' in small caps
RE
06:11aTOWARD THE TRANSITION TO PAYMENTS USING THE EMV ADVANCED PAYMENT STANDARD : Raising public awareness of the ability to independently choose a personal PIN code for payment cards
PU
06:08aInvestors Bet Europe's Recovery Will Have Green Tint
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Registers as a European Company
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week, lawmaker says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group