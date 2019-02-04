Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK shoppers cautiously up their spending in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 07:07pm EST
File photo of shoppers crossing the road in Oxford Street, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers picked up the pace of their shopping in January which rose by the most in seven months, giving a bit of relief to retailers after their worst Christmas in a decade, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said its members reported total sales increased by an annual 2.2 percent, helped by higher spending on food and New Year price cutting.

"While retail discounts helped tempt cautious consumers, there is no guarantee this momentum will continue after the sales have finished," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said.

"Furthermore, the risk of a disruptive no-deal Brexit could see these fortunes reversed."

Prime Minister Theresa May wants European Union leaders to offer more concessions on Britain's exit deal, less than two months to go before the country is due to leave the bloc.

The BRC said colder weather helped drive clothing sales.

British consumers have seen their spending power squeezed for much of the past 10 years although their wages have grown more quickly than inflation in recent months.

Reflecting the squeeze, sales of non-essentials fell again in the three months to January, the BRC said.

Separately on Tuesday, Barclaycard said its measure of consumer spending rose by 2.9 percent in annual terms, also quicker than December's 1.8 percent rise.

Similar to the BRC, Barclaycard said the increase was driven mostly by spending on essentials which rose the most in five months, up 6.4 percent. Supermarket spending was up by 6.8 percent, the most since April 2017.

Supermarket groups Sainsbury's and Morrisons both missed their Christmas sales forecasts. Sainsbury's highlighted highly competitive and markets which were awash with discounts.

Barclaycard's figures are based on credit and debit card spending between Dec. 23 and Jan. 19. The BRC data cover Dec. 30 to Jan. 26.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19pPJM INTERCONNECTION LLC : Appoints Asim Z. Haque Executive Director of Strategic Policy and External Affairs
PU
07:18pAlphabet's higher spending worries investors, shares dip
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15pConstruction booming in regional UK cities - Deloitte
RE
07:11pTrump to Begin Releasing Fiscal 2020 Budget Plan on March 11
DJ
07:07pUK shoppers cautiously up their spending in January
RE
07:00pU.S. trade agency says WTO rule change efforts to rein in China will fail
RE
06:31pHuawei CFO may fight extradition by claiming U.S. political motive - report
RE
06:27pNY, NJ Governors Blame Shrinking Revenue on Federal Tax Changes
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : T-Mobile pledges three-year price clampdown if merger is approved
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : New York State Senator Who Opposes Amazon Deal Nominated to Board With Sway Over Pro..
3US BANCORP : US BANCORP : U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
4IBFD Tax Research Platform Completely Revised
5POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.