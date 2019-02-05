Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK shoppers cautiously up their spending in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 02:34am EST
File photo of shoppers crossing the road in Oxford Street, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers picked up the pace of their shopping in January which rose by the most in seven months, giving a bit of relief to retailers after their worst Christmas in a decade, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said its members reported total sales increased by an annual 2.2 percent, helped by higher spending on food and New Year price cutting.

"While retail discounts helped tempt cautious consumers, there is no guarantee this momentum will continue after the sales have finished," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said.

"Furthermore, the risk of a disruptive no-deal Brexit could see these fortunes reversed."

Prime Minister Theresa May wants European Union leaders to offer more concessions on Britain's exit deal, less than two months to go before the country is due to leave the bloc.

The BRC said colder weather helped drive clothing sales.

British consumers have seen their spending power squeezed for much of the past 10 years although their wages have grown more quickly than inflation in recent months.

Reflecting the squeeze, sales of non-essentials fell again in the three months to January, the BRC said.

Separately on Tuesday, Barclaycard said its measure of consumer spending rose by 2.9 percent in annual terms, also quicker than December's 1.8 percent rise.

Similar to the BRC, Barclaycard said the increase was driven mostly by spending on essentials which rose the most in five months, up 6.4 percent. Supermarket spending was up by 6.8 percent, the most since April 2017.

Supermarket groups Sainsbury's and Morrisons both missed their Christmas sales forecasts. Sainsbury's highlighted highly competitive and markets which were awash with discounts.

Barclaycard's figures are based on credit and debit card spending between Dec. 23 and Jan. 19. The BRC data cover Dec. 30 to Jan. 26.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56aUK music retailer HMV sold to Canada's Sunrise Records
RE
02:50aKenya's PMI falls to 53.2 in January from 53.6 in December
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:44aNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Annual Report Highlights NCGA's Farmer-led, Farmer-driven Work in 2018
PU
02:34aUK shoppers cautiously up their spending in January
RE
02:34aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : New APPEA Chief Executive announced
PU
02:32aConstruction booming in regional UK cities - Deloitte
RE
02:31aSouth Africa's Amplats sees up to 2-fold jump in FY profit
RE
02:29aMICHIGAN SUGAR : Board Chairman re-elected president of American Sugarbeet Growers Association
PU
02:28aSouth Africa's rand steady in early trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
2PANDORA : PANDORA : DELIVERS ON GUIDANCE AND ENTERS TWO-YEAR TRANSFORMATION TO REIGNITE A PASSION FOR PANDORA ..
3WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Singapore police probing report of fraud by Germany`s Wirecard
4LUFTHANSA GROUP : LUFTHANSA : German airline Germania files for insolvency
5AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.