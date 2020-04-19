Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK shopping trips plummet and housing market freezes after lockdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 07:25pm EDT
Shoppers walk on Oxford Street during Boxing Day sales in central London

The number of British people leaving their homes to go shopping has slumped by 83% since the government closed non-essential retail outlets last month to slow the spread of COVID-19, the British Retail Consortium trade body said on Monday.

Separately, property website Rightmove said it was unable to provide meaningful house price data due to a collapse in the number of new homes being listed for sale.

Last week the BRC said retail spending had fallen by more than a quarter in the same period compared with a year ago, and Monday's figures show the decline in the number of people going out has been even sharper.

"Footfall dropped in early March, as many people chose to stay at home and reduce the risk of catching coronavirus," BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said.

"This downwards trajectory was accelerated by the government's decision to put the UK on lockdown."

Last week Britain's budget forecasters said the economy could shrink by an unprecedented 35% in the second quarter of 2020 if it was on lockdown for the next three months.

Supermarkets and other retailers of food and essential goods are still open, and the BRC said convenience stores had recorded increased traffic since the lockdown started on March 23.

Rightmove - which typically advertises more than 90% of houses for sale on behalf of British estate agents - said there had been an "abrupt turnaround" from the best start to a year since 2016 to new sales now being almost impossible.

"You do not have a functioning market when buyers can't buy and sellers can't sell, and so the focus needs to be on what is required to help the market recover once the lockdown can safely be eased," the company said.

Visits to Rightmove's website fell by around 40% at the time of the lockdown announcement but had started to recover slowly over the past week, it said.

For the "daily dwindling number" of properties put up for sale between March 8, before the lockdown began, and April 11, average asking prices were 2.1% higher than the same period in 2019, it added.

Britain's Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors warned on April 9 that the property market was coming to a "near stand still" and it predicted a record drop in sales.

By David Milliken

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:41pAsia shares off to cautious start, U.S. crude slides
RE
08:06pJapan March exports fall 11.7% year/year - MOF
RE
08:01pOil drops further, U.S. futures at lows not seen since 2001
RE
07:40pCORONAVIRUS RELIEF DEAL FOR U.S. SMALL BUSINESSES MAY COME MONDAY : Trump
RE
07:40pOil drops further, U.S. futures at lows not seen since 2001
RE
07:25pUK shopping trips plummet and housing market freezes after lockdown
RE
07:17pUK launches fund to help fast-growing businesses through coronavirus crisis
RE
06:56pDEVEX RESOURCES : applies for exploration licences in new Julimar Region
PU
06:53pTrump says getting close to a deal with Democrats on U.S. coronavirus stimulus
RE
06:10pMcKinsey predicts near doubling of unemployment in Europe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK finance jobseekers increase 43% in first quarter, coronavirus impacts hiring
2BANK OF MONTREAL : BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO to Begin Accepting Applications for the EDC COVID-19 Relief Program
3MAROC TELECOM : MAROC TELECOM : PR-Q1 2020 Results 20/04/2020
4ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..
5ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S : TRANSCON™ PTH: Top-Line Phase 2 Data from PaTH Forward Presentation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group