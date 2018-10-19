Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK should bring forward new petrol and diesel car ban to 2032 – lawmakers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 01:07am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Cars sit in a traffic jam along the Embankment during the morning rush hour in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should bring forward a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by eight years to 2032 to help the country reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, a parliamentary committee said on Friday.

Britain hopes to become a world leader in electric vehicle technology and currently plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 as a part of efforts to meet its climate targets.

"If we are serious about being EV (electric vehicle) world leaders, the government must come forward with a target of new sales of cars and vans to be zero emission by 2032," said Rachel Reeves, Chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, which authored the report.

The report said the country should improve incentives for the uptake of electric vehicles and criticised a recent decision to cut grants for new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles from November.

It also said the country's infrastructure, to allow for the charging of electric vehicles, was not fit for purpose.

"The government needs to get a grip and lead on coordinating the financial support and technical know-how necessary for local authorities to promote this infrastructure and help ensure that electric cars are an attractive option for consumers," Reeves said.

Britain has around 16,500 charging points but will need this to increase to at least 100,000 by 2020, a report from UK-based data company Emu Analytics said in May.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by David Evans)

By Susanna Twidale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07aAustralia's NAB cuts 300 bankers over wrongdoing
RE
03:01aCHINA BANKING AND INSURANCE REGULATOR CHIEF : systemic risks are under control
RE
02:38aJapanese inflation ticks up as oil rises but BOJ target remains elusive
RE
01:13aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Summit has offered opportunity to bolster cooperation
PU
01:07aBritain’s Pivot Power to build $33 million battery, EV charging hub near M6 motorway
RE
01:07aUK should bring forward new petrol and diesel car ban to 2032 – lawmakers
RE
01:06aUK SHOULD BRING FORWARD NEW PETROL AND DIESEL CAR BAN TO 2032 : lawmakers
RE
01:02aChina's third-quarter GDP growth set to hit weakest since 2009 amid trade war strain
RE
12:43aKIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP : represents BP in financing to affiliates of Cox Oil in $322M acquisition of Energy XXI
PU
12:43aWORLD BANK : launches new multi-donor fund in support of SDG implementation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
3NORSK HYDRO : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. asks for WTO panel over metals tariff retaliation
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to open Manchester office as it adds 1,000 British jobs
5WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V : WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Mexico's Walmex third-quarter profit driven by s..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.