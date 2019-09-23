Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK should include aviation, shipping in net zero emission goal - advisers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 07:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A container ship is unloaded at Peel Ports Liverpool terminal

LONDON (Reuters) - The aviation and shipping sectors should formally be included in Britain's target to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, the government's climate advisers said on Tuesday.

Britain earlier this year became the first G7 country to set a net zero emission target although the shipping and aviation sectors were not explicitly included in the goal.

Combined the two sectors account for around 5% of global greenhouse emissions but if left unchecked this is expected to grow significantly, particularly as passenger flying numbers increase.

"Now is the time to bring the UK's international aviation and shipping emissions formally within the UK's net-zero target. These are real emissions, requiring a credible plan to manage them to net-zero by 2050," Chris Stark, chief executive of the Committee on Climate Change (CCC), said in an email.

The CCC said, in a letter to Britain's transport minister, Grant Shapps on Tuesday, emissions from aviation could be reduced by around a fifth by 2050 by using sustainable biofuels, improving fuel efficiency and limiting demand growth to at most 25% above current levels.

It said zero-carbon aviation is unlikely to be feasible by 2050 and that greenhouse gas removal methods would be needed to offset remaining emissions.

The CCC said the government said could establish a market for scalable greenhouse gas removal solutions, such as bioenergy carbon capture and storage, which sees emissions from lower carbon biofuels captured and stored to prevent them going into the atmosphere.

In the shipping sector zero carbon or near zero carbon could be feasible by 2050 the CCC said, if there is a widespread adoption of cleaner and as yet mostly so far untried fuels such as hydrogen or ammonia.

The CCC advice came as several ports, banks, oil and shipping companies on Monday launched an initiative which aims to have ships and marine fuels with zero carbon emissions on the high seas by 2030.

The International Civil Aviation Organization has committed to a target of halving net emissions by 2050, compared to 2005 levels and is working on a Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for (CORSIA) which requires most airlines to limit emissions or offset them by buying credits from environmental projects.

The CCC, which is independent of the government, is chaired by former British environment secretary John Gummer and includes business and academic experts.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by David Evans)

By Susanna Twidale
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CCC SA -1.02% 126.2 End-of-day quote.-34.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.79% 64.36 Delayed Quote.17.36%
WTI -0.66% 58.36 Delayed Quote.27.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pUK should include aviation, shipping in net zero emission goal - advisers
RE
07:12pUnder pressure on climate, Big Oil pitches to the young
RE
07:10pOne in 12 witnessed sexual harassment in Lloyd's insurance market - survey
RE
07:09pFirst Argentine crushing plants approved for soymeal exports to China -Argentina ag min
RE
06:57pVECHAIN : Together With Its Partners - DNV GL and Deloitte, Attended the Shanghai International Blockchain Week 2019 As Keynote Speakers to Share Their Vision On How Blockchain Enables Real Business Value
PR
06:52pLabour party pledge billions to support electric vehicle industry
RE
06:49pFAA chief invites Boeing 737 MAX feedback from divided world regulators
RE
06:35pCanada says officials did not act improperly when arresting Huawei CFO
RE
06:34pFAA chief invites Boeing 737 MAX feedback from divided world regulators
RE
06:29pU.S. Fed policymakers say lower rates are helping
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2Tesla's Musk pushed for SolarCity deal despite major cash crunch - lawsuit
3UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : SUSTAINABILITY LINKED PRE-EXPORT FINANCE FACILITY
4Air New Zealand signs order for eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes
5Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline to Star in Adaptation of New York Times Best Seller The Good House for Amb..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group