Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK small firms cut investment plans to lowest in two years - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:27pm EDT
Workers cross London Bridge, with Tower Bridge seen behind during the morning rush hour in the city of London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Small businesses in Britain plan the least investment in two years as uncertainty about Brexit drags on, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Nearly three quarters of small firms said they will not increase capital investment over the coming quarter, the survey by the Federation of Small Businesses found.

"It's impossible for small business owners to invest for the future when we don't know what the future holds," FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry said.

Britain has secured an extension of the Brexit deadline to Oct. 31. Both candidates to replace Theresa May as prime minister say they are prepared to take the country out of the European Union without a transition deal if necessary.

Businesses cut back on investment throughout 2018, official data has shown, the longest such run since the financial crisis a decade ago, raising concerns about damage to Britain's long-term growth prospects.

The FSB survey also found the net balance of small firms increasing staff was at a three-year low as employers struggled to find the right candidates with Britain's unemployment rate at its lowest in more than 40 years.

The FSB surveyed 982 small businesses between May 13 and 27.

(Reporting by Bella Barber; Editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:01pUCK NETWORK : Presents Its Blockchain Ecosystem at the Greater Mekong Investment Forum
BU
07:56pBOJ TANKAN : Japan firms expect CPI to rise 0.9% a year from now
RE
07:27pUK small firms cut investment plans to lowest in two years - survey
RE
07:23pWarning PM rivals, Hammond says no deal would swallow Brexit war chest
RE
06:41pGlobal warming targets at risk from energy plants' CO2 emissions
RE
06:05pTrump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favour
RE
06:02pTrump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favor
RE
05:43pSouth Korea Inflation Subdued at 0.7% in June
DJ
05:43pTrump Praises Mexico Amid Record Detention of Migrants -- Update
DJ
05:25pINSTANT VIEW : OPEC's nine-month oil output curb boosts price outlook, shale
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Warning PM rivals, Hammond says no deal would swallow Brexit war chest
2Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favour
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon quarterly profit to feel pinch of weaker natural gas, chemical earnings
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : USTR proposes $4 billion in potential additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidies
5Sigma-i and D-Wave Announce Largest-Ever Quantum Cloud-Access Contract

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About