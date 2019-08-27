UK spending review brought forward to early September - Treasury

It also said that a speech Javid had been due to make on Wednesday on the economy and its challenges as Britain leaves the European Union had been postponed.

"The forthcoming Spending Round will ... be brought forward in early September and will cover the themes and priorities he was due to outline," it said in a statement.

The Times newspaper said earlier this month that the spending review would take place in the first half of September.

Javid told The Times in an interview published on Aug. 16 that he would stick to existing budget guidelines, which aim to keep annual borrowing under 2% of gross domestic product, when he sets out his spending plans for the next financial year.

But he also said he was considering how to take advantage of record-low borrowing costs and said a no-deal Brexit would "require a significant economic package as a response".

Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31 and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is prepared to walk away without a transition agreement if Brussels does not heed his call for concessions.

As well as the spending review, Javid is due to make his first budget statement later this year in which, he has said, he might make changes to Britain's fiscal rules.

