Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK spending review brought forward to early September - Treasury

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 11:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Newly appointed Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - New British finance minister Sajid Javid's review of public spending will be brought forward to early September, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

It also said that a speech Javid had been due to make on Wednesday on the economy and its challenges as Britain leaves the European Union had been postponed.

"The forthcoming Spending Round will ... be brought forward in early September and will cover the themes and priorities he was due to outline," it said in a statement.

The Times newspaper said earlier this month that the spending review would take place in the first half of September.

Javid told The Times in an interview published on Aug. 16 that he would stick to existing budget guidelines, which aim to keep annual borrowing under 2% of gross domestic product, when he sets out his spending plans for the next financial year.

But he also said he was considering how to take advantage of record-low borrowing costs and said a no-deal Brexit would "require a significant economic package as a response".

Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31 and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is prepared to walk away without a transition agreement if Brussels does not heed his call for concessions.

As well as the spending review, Javid is due to make his first budget statement later this year in which, he has said, he might make changes to Britain's fiscal rules.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg and Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17aBrazil foreign trade secretary says EU-Mercosur trade pact still under review
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:14aTrump-Backed U.S.-British Trade Deal Faces Hurdles -- Update
DJ
11:11aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Home Construction in Manufacturing Areas Weakened after 2017 Strength
PU
11:10aStrike action pushes miner Sibanye into the red in first half
RE
11:04aUK spending review brought forward to early September - Treasury
RE
11:01aGoogle job search tool under EU microscope
RE
10:58aCautious investors push dollar lower on mixed trade signals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
4CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
5POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group