Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK state to pay workers' wages to stem coronavirus layoffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 03:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

The British government will pay a massive share of private sector wage bills to discourage bosses from firing staff in an unprecedented move to prop up the economy through the coronavirus shutdown.

"Today I can announce that for the first time in our history the government is going to step in and help to pay people's wages," finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday.

He said there would be no cap on the size of the plan which the government would fund by selling more debt.

Sunak also allowed businesses to hold on to 30 billion pounds ($35 billion) of value-added tax (VAT), which they would normally pass on to tax authorities over the next three months.

"That is a direct injection of over 30 billion pounds of cash to businesses, equivalent to 1.5% of GDP," he said at a news conference to announce measures to support the economy.

Moments earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the closure of pubs, restaurants, gyms, nightclubs and other businesses from Friday to slow the spread of the virus.

Sterling weakened by around a cent against the U.S. dollar and the euro as Johnson announced the shutdown and Sunak set out measures to mitigate its impact.

Sunak, who has announced tens of billions of pounds worth of other measures to help companies this month, said the government would give grants to cover 80% of workers' salaries - up to 2,500 pounds ($2,930) a month each - if firms kept them on.

"The truth is we are already seeing job losses and there may be more to come," Sunak said. "I cannot promise you that no one will face hardship in the weeks ahead."

NEED FOR SPEED

The 39 year-old former Goldman Sachs analyst, in the job for just over a month, said the grant system for helping meet the wages of workers would be up and running by the end of April, run for at least three months and be backdated to March 1.

Other measures included an extra 7 billion pounds for the welfare system.

The plan was welcomed by Britain's biggest trade union, underscoring how the crisis has forced the ruling Conservative Party to abandon its traditional market-led instincts and rush to ramp up the role of the state in the economy.

"People concerned about their jobs and livelihoods will feel hugely reassured today that the chancellor has acted swiftly," said Dave Prentis, general secretary of UNISON.

Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, urged the government to move quickly.

"The government now needs to go foot-to-floor to ensure that details of the job retention scheme and loan guarantees reach firms on the ground as soon as possible," he said.

Sunak said a new loan programme he announced earlier this week, offering up to 5 million pounds in emergency credit to small and medium-sized firms, would be running by Monday when further measures for the sector would be announced.

Deutsche Bank said Britain faced a 4% contraction in its economy in 2020 and the unemployment rate could more than double to over 8%.

If the crisis proved deeper than thought, Britain's economy could shrink by around 6%, making it the country's worst recession for a century, the bank said.

On Thursday, the Bank of England cut interest rates to a new all-time low of 0.1% and announced a huge increase in its bond-buying programme.

Supermarket chain Tesco said shortly after Sunak's announcement that it planned to hire 20,000 staff for at least 12 weeks.

Other countries around the world are also scrambling to come up with ways to temper the impact of the stringent measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In the United States, the Trump administration and Congress are negotiating a $1 trillion-plus package including sending checks of up to $1,200 to individuals, help for small firms and their staff and support for the health system.

By Costas Pitas and Andy Bruce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:15pLatest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world
RE
04:15pWHO MESSAGE TO YOUTH ON CORONAVIRUS : 'You are not invincible'
RE
04:14pCoronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy jumps some 380 in a day -source
RE
04:11pCoronavirus death toll in UK rises by 33 to 177
RE
04:05pWHO MESSAGE TO YOUTH ON CORONAVIRUS : 'You are not invincible'
RE
04:03pIMF sees severe impact from pandemic on global economy, but crisis temporary
RE
04:00pLyft drivers can join new delivery service, founders donate salaries
RE
03:57pThis is no 2008 - Mnuchin borrows from Paulson's economic crisis playbook
RE
03:56pUK state to pay workers' wages to stem coronavirus layoffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs in Spain
4CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
5TOTAL : RENEWABLES : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Global Power Wind France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group