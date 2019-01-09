UK statistics agency corrects third-quarter current account deficit data

"A minor processing error has been identified and corrected in the current account balance as a percentage of GDP data. The error affected 2017 and 2018 quarters up to and including 2018 Q3," the ONS said on its website.

The ONS said the error affected the current account expressed as a share of GDP, and not the underlying figures. It had previously said the third-quarter current account deficit was 4.9 percent of GDP, the highest in two years.

