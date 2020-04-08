Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK stock rally halts as insurers, Tesco take hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 05:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

Britain's FTSE 100 lost steam on Wednesday, as rising global deaths doused hopes that the coronavirus crisis was abating, while insurers took a hit over halts in dividend payments and Tesco warned of a surge in costs.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.8% after closing at a near two-week high on Tuesday. It is still up 3.6% for the week.

Shares of Aviva Plc and Direct Line, RSA and Lloyds of London-member Hiscox fell between 2.4% and 8.3% after saying they were cancelling 2019 investor payouts.

Both EU and British regulators had urged restraint on dividend payments and payment of bonuses as a buffer against potential losses from the pandemic. Legal & General, which said last week it remained committed to distributing its own dividend, was down 6.2%.

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, fell 4.1% as it forecast costs from the pandemic of up to 925 million pounds (and warned it was unable to give a profit forecast for this financial year.

Fellow retailers Sainsbury and Morrisons fell about 3%.

Stock markets globally had rallied in the past two days on signs that new coronavirus cases were plateauing in the hotspots including New York, Italy and France.

However, the number of deaths across the United States rose by a record of more than 1,800 on Tuesday even as the number of hospitalizations seemed to be levelling off in New York state.

"There are signs that things are coming under control, but markets really need to focus on new cases, fatality rates and economic data," said Edward Park, deputy chief investment officer at London-based firm Brooks Macdonald.

"The daily drum beat of fiscal and monetary policy (stimulus) has slowed from a few weeks ago and a lot of U.S. and UK are deferring corporate announcements."

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 are expected to post a 30.2% slump in second-quarter earnings, according to Refinitiv data, versus a 21.9% decline forecast just a week ago.

Investors also awaited updates as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care, with officials saying he was in a stable condition after receiving oxygen support for COVID-19 complications.

With the UK death toll rising to 6,159, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Britain is nowhere near lifting the lockdown measures as the peak is still more than a week away.

Midcap shares, which flipped into positive territory at one point, were last down 0.2%.

Online fashion retailer ASOS Plc soared 26% after saying it had raised 247 million pounds ($304 million) via a placing, to help it shore up its finances against any prolonged business downturn from the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare company Novacyt surged 22% after it got the green light for its COVID-19 diagnostic test for procurement under the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing process.

By Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC 25.36% 1961 Delayed Quote.-53.77%
AVIVA PLC -8.40% 244.9 Delayed Quote.-36.30%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -6.86% 271.5 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
HISCOX LIMITED -0.34% 930.8 Delayed Quote.-34.48%
J SAINSBURY PLC -3.67% 198.437 Delayed Quote.-10.40%
LEGAL & GENERAL -5.47% 192.7 Delayed Quote.-32.77%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC -2.23% 394.1 Delayed Quote.-28.70%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.21% 322.7 Delayed Quote.-25.68%
TESCO PLC -3.84% 215.095 Delayed Quote.-12.15%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC -1.44% 177.7 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aEXCLUSIVE : BOJ to project economic contraction as pandemic damage deepens - sources
RE
05:23aBASEL COMMITTEE ON BANKING SUPERVISION : III monitoring results based on end-June 2019 data published by the Committee
PU
05:17aAustralia's NWS condensate sinks to wide discount amid demand destruction - sources
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aOil holds near $32 ahead of OPEC-led talks on output cuts
RE
05:08aOil holds near $32 ahead of OPEC-led talks on output cuts
RE
05:08aUK stock rally halts as insurers, Tesco take hit
RE
05:07aIran presses for IMF loan; some business to stay shut despite easing
RE
05:03aThe Euro conflict continues
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to furlough workers, cut employee salaries due to coronavirus
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to suspend delivery service competing with UPS, FedEx
3DANONE : DANONE : Raised to Buy by HSBC
4Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market
5SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : AML-related measures and COVID-19 effects lead to increased expenses and credit impai..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group