Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK surveyors expect price falls when housing market reopens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 07:04pm EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London

British house prices are likely to fall as the market slowly begins to reopen, after a collapse in activity due to COVID-19 restrictions last month, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors welcomed moves by the government this week to try to get the market going again but said, on average, its members expected prices would only recover their pre-lockdown levels in 11 months' time.

Eighty percent of Britain's property surveyors said they had seen buyers and sellers pull out of transactions in April as the coronavirus lockdown effectively closed the housing market.

"Not surprisingly, the latest survey shows that housing activity indicators collapsed in April reflecting the impact of the lockdown," Simon Rubinsohn, RICS' chief economist, said.

"Looking further out, there is a little more optimism but the numbers still suggest that it will be a struggle to get confidence back to where it was as recently as February."

RICS' headline house price balance plunged in April to -21 from +9 in March. Three quarters of surveyors expected prices to fall when the market reopened, with 40% predicting a drop of more than 4%.

New instructions to sell a property in April slumped by the most since the survey began in 1999.

Buyers and renters in England were given the go-ahead to move house again by the government on Wednesday when estate agents' offices reopened and buyers and renters were allowed to able to view properties in person among other changes.

Nearly two-thirds of the surveyors polled by RICS said a temporary suspension of Britain's stamp duty tax on property purchases would help the market recover after the lockdown.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:15pARROW MINERALS : Identifies VMS Targets at Strickland Project
PU
07:08pAmid pandemic, world economy projected to shrink 3.2% in 2020 - U.N.
RE
07:04pUK surveyors expect price falls when housing market reopens
RE
06:50pSENEX ENERGY : and CleanCo Queensland sign new gas sales agreement
PU
06:50pBANK OF JAMAICA : TREASURY BILL -RESULTS OF AUCTION- May 13 2020
PU
06:20pJEFF FORTENBERRY : Fortenberry Cosponsors the Agricultural Security Review Act
PU
06:01pMexico green lights auto industry restart, heeding U.S. calls
RE
05:59pGARRET GRAVES : Graves Fights Back as Industry-Prejudice Threatens CARES Act Relief for Louisiana's Energy Sector
PU
05:46pWall Street slumps after somber Fed outlook
RE
05:44pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
2RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up
3COSTAR GROUP, INC. : COSTAR : Agrees to Acquire Ten-X Commercial, the Leading Digital Auction Platform for Com..
4Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Technavio Evaluates the Impact of the Low Cost of Ownership and Partnerships..
5ERS electronic Adds PRIME 200 to their AirCool® Thermal Chuck Family

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group