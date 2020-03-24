Log in
UK to announce help for self-employed in the coming days

03/24/2020 | 11:13am EDT

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce measures to help the country's self-employed workers in the coming days, a person familiar with the situation said.

(Writing by William Schomberg. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

