Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK to double work coaches as lockdown hammers jobs market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/04/2020 | 05:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Watford

Britain's government will double the number of its job coaches as part of a plan to tackle a rise in unemployment triggered by the coronavirus lockdown, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

The number of work coaches at British job centres will double to 27,000 at a cost of 800 million pounds ($997 million), the ministry said.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak is due to announce on Wednesday his next steps for steering the world's fifth-biggest economy away from its lockdown slump which caused a 20% contraction in output in April.

The number of people on British employers' payrolls fell by more than 600,000 in April and May and vacancies plunged by the most on record in the three months to May.

The work coaches will give jobseekers personalised support to build skills and improve their employment prospects, the ministry said.

Last week, the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath, said Britain should consider increasing its unemployment benefits to help get people into the kind of work that is likely to be in demand after the lockdown.

Employers have called on the government to cut their social security contributions and take other measures to help them keep workers on their books after Britain's huge state furlough scheme expires at the end of October.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pUK to double work coaches as lockdown hammers jobs market
RE
05:01pTrump approves five-week extension for small business pandemic loan applications
RE
02:54pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “Turkey has become a powerful regional actor”
PU
02:44pQuarterly Statistical Bulletin Vol 9, No 1, March 2020 - Contents and Narratives
PU
02:02pCorrection to '529' article on July 3 -- Journal Report
DJ
01:40pIran rial slides to new low as coronavirus, sanctions weigh
RE
10:18aSiemens sees up to 20% drop in business in April-June quarter, CFO tells Boersenzeitung
RE
09:15aTax Lawyer Reinvented Himself as a Crusading Professor
DJ
07:29aEgypt's Suez Canal revenues in FY 19/20 fall to $5.72 bln - statement
RE
07:22aSwiss could pay off COVID debt pile over 15 years - Finance Minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNILEVER PLC : Shell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain
2GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : Presents Data Supporting a Potential Six-Month Dosing Interval for I..
3VIETNAM AIRLINES : Vietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Now you can buy your Tesla Model 3 cheaper than ever, from 34,806 euros
5COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : fined 650,000 euros for deals with defunct Cypriot bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group