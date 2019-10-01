Log in
UK to fly back 7,000 people as Thomas Cook repatriation efforts enter 2nd week

10/01/2019 | 12:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Passengers line up in front of Thomas Cook counters at the airport of Heraklion, on the island of Crete

(Reuters) - Britain's Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday said 39 flights are scheduled to bring back a further 7,000 people to the country after the Thomas Cook collapse, as the operation enters its second week.

So far 115,000 customers of a total of more than 150,000 passengers have returned in the largest peacetime repatriation 'Operation Matterhorn', which was launched on Sept 23.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

