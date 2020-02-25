Log in
UK to publish mandate for U.S. trade talks towards beginning of next week

02/25/2020

Britain will publish its mandate for trade talks with the United States towards the beginning of next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

