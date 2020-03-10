Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK to spend extra 2.5 billion pounds on road repairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 06:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pothole is seen outside semi-detached homes in Brightlingsea, southeast England

Britain will spend an extra 2.5 billion pounds repairing 50 million potholes in roads over the next five years, the government said ahead of new finance minister Rishi Sunak's first budget on Wednesday.

Sunak is expected to unveil investment projects in his tax-and-spending plan to meet an election commitment to increase public investment to 3% of economic output, on top of measures to combat the impact of the spread of coronavirus.

The finance ministry said the 500 million pounds of extra spending each year on roads was part of a broader agenda to boost living standards outside London.

"We can't level up Britain and spread opportunity if we are spending our journeys dodging potholes and forking out for the damage they cause," Sunak said in a statement.

Britain spent 10.2 billion pounds on its road network in the 2018/19 financial year, including money for new roads as well as maintenance of existing ones.

The opposition Labour Party said previous Conservative-led governments had also pledged to repair potholes and the disrepair of many roads was the price of public spending cuts.

Figures from the RAC Foundation motorists' organisation show that spending on road maintenance almost halved in real terms in the years after the financial crisis a decade ago.

The finance ministry said damage from potholes accounted for 90% of motor insurance claims in the United Kingdom, as well as endangering cyclists and motorcyclists.

Ahead of the budget, the government has announced extra spending on expanding Britain's broadband and mobile internet network, and on flood defences.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43pWashington state could have 64,000 coronavirus cases without 'real action,' governor warns
RE
06:43pU.S. will soon issue coronavirus recommendations to four states - Pence
RE
06:26pWashington scrambles to aid U.S. economy hit by coronavirus as cases mount
RE
06:19p'WE ARE THE LAST TO LEAVE' : Pelosi resists closing Congress amid coronavirus crisis
RE
06:19pTo limit coronavirus exposure, U.S. airport security screeners push for better masks
RE
06:19pBernie Sanders cancels Cleveland rally over coronavirus concerns
RE
06:19pTrump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be tested
RE
06:19pNew York to close schools, houses of worship in suburban centre of coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:19pCoronavirus fears prompt Biden, Sanders to cancel campaign rallies
RE
06:16pUK to spend extra 2.5 billion pounds on road repairs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
4COATS GROUP PLC : MAIN CHANGES UK 350
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group