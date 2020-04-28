Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UK trade deal: EU auto makers call for far-reaching agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 04:43pm EDT

Brussels, 6 April 2020 - The scale and ambition of the trade agreement that replaces the United Kingdom's membership of the EU must reflect the deeply intertwined nature of the automotive sector, urges the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA). If not, this would not only severely damage the industry and the wider economy, but it could also hamper the roll-out of electric vehicles.

Every year, almost 3 million motor vehicles worth €54 billion are traded between the EU and the UK, and cross-Channel trade in automotive parts accounts for almost €14 billion. With approximately 30,000 parts used in the construction of a single car, the automotive industry heavily relies on just-in-time manufacturing schedules.

'With this interdependence in mind, it is essential that tariff free trade and an open flow of goods and services are a cornerstone of the ongoing negotiations between the EU and the UK,' stated ACEA's Director General, Eric-Mark Huitema. 'Any future trade agreement must therefore combine zero tariffs, workable rules of origin, simplified customs requirements and ensure the absence of technical barriers to trade.'

The rules of origin for motor vehicles should reflect the very high level of integration between the EU and the UK and the unique circumstance in which this negotiation is taking place, according to ACEA. Special consideration should also be given to the trade in batteries for electrified vehicles, given the lack of EU or UK battery manufacturing capacity.

'Developing and deploying battery technologies is a fundamental challenge for the automotive industry, it is also key to Europe's ambitious climate agenda,' explained Mr Huitema. 'The rules of the future trade deal should not limit manufacturers' ability to bring low- and zero-emission technologies to the market.'

Divergent legislation could become a significant impediment to trade, requiring manufacturers to adapt or develop new technologies in order to comply with different requirements. Huitema: 'In their common interest, the EU and the UK should actively maintain alignment across all key automotive legislation.' This includes existing legislation on type approval, safety and environmental performance, as well as the framework for future technologies such as automated vehicles.

'The clock is ticking for these complex negotiations, and we are very concerned that the time remaining under the transitional arrangement is insufficient, especially given the on-going COVID-19 crisis,' warned Huitema. The unintended consequence of this could be a no-deal scenario. In terms of tariffs alone, this would have a massive impact, with some €6 billion being added to the cost of doing cross-Channel trade.

'Such an outcome would be catastrophic to the automotive sector, and to the European economy in general, and should be avoided at all reasonable cost.'

***

Notes for editors

About ACEA

  • ACEA represents the 16 major Europe-based car, van, truck and bus manufacturers: BMW Group, CNH Industrial, DAF Trucks, Daimler, Ferrari, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford of Europe, Honda Motor Europe, Hyundai Motor Europe, Jaguar Land Rover, PSA Group, Renault Group, Toyota Motor Europe, Volkswagen Group, Volvo Cars, and Volvo Group.
  • More information about ACEA can be found on www.acea.be or www.twitter.com/ACEA_eu.
  • Contact: Cara McLaughlin, Communications Director, cm@acea.be, +32 485 88 66 47.

About the EU automobile industry

  • 13.8 million Europeans work in the auto industry (directly and indirectly), accounting for 6.1% of all EU jobs.
  • 11.4% of EU manufacturing jobs - some 3.5 million - are in the automotive sector.
  • Motor vehicles account for €428 billion in taxes in the EU15 countries alone.
  • The automobile industry generates a trade surplus of €84.4 billion for the EU.
  • The turnover generated by the auto industry represents over 7% of EU GDP.
  • Investing €57.4 billion in R&D annually, the automotive sector is Europe's largest private contributor to innovation, accounting for 28% of total EU spending.

Disclaimer

European Automobile Manufacturers Association published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 20:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:01pRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED : . Appoints Baron Concors as Chief Information Officer
PR
05:01pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets
PR
05:01pAIR PRODUCTS : Announces Pricing of $3.8 Billion and 1.0 Billion Debt Offerings
PR
05:01pFRANKLY : Obtains Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Announces Reliance on Temporary Regulatory Filing Relief
PR
05:01pATA Creativity Global Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
GL
05:01pUTStarcom Announces Resignation of Vice President of Finance
GL
05:01pPHOENIX NEW MEDIA : Filed 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
05:01pPoly Centre Sydney Commences Construction
GL
05:01pSwm announces conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results
GL
05:01pAmplify Energy Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : shares crash 26% after critical KPMG audit
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : sales leap during lockdowns
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
5EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group