News : Economy & Forex
UK wants to support strategic aviation sector in any way it can - minister

05/02/2020 | 11:59am EDT
Daily COVID-19 News Conference in London

Britain will support the strategic aviation industry in "any way it can" as the sector suffers from the coronavirus pandemic which has grounded planes and seen carriers seek government support around the world.

"The aviation industry is both an extremely important one strategically for us as a country and one which employs a great deal of people," housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Saturday.

"It's one we want to support in any way we can," he told a news conference.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Guy Faulconbridge)

