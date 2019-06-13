Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK warns Iran over 'deeply unwise' attacks on oil tankers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 07:04pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is working on the basis that Iran is responsible for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, and warned Iran that these actions were "deeply unwise", Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said.

"This is deeply worrying and comes at a time of already huge tension. I have been in contact with (U.S. Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo and, while we will be making our own assessment soberly and carefully, our starting point is obviously to believe our U.S. allies," Hunt said in a statement.

"We are taking this extremely seriously and my message to Iran is that if they have been involved it is a deeply unwise escalation which poses a real danger to the prospects of peace and stability in the region," he added.

Pompeo told reporters earlier on Thursday that the U.S. government believed Iran was to blame, based on the weapons used, the level of expertise needed to execute the operation, and other factors.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.33% 61.04 Delayed Quote.14.63%
WTI -0.46% 51.83 Delayed Quote.16.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:06pJapan, U.S. deepened understanding over each other's position on trade - Motegi
RE
08:05pHuawei says in process of preparing Hongmeng software roll-out
RE
08:04pFacebook's cryptocurrency-based payments system gets big backers - WSJ
RE
07:59pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Land Mobility Programme
PU
07:55pPetSmart's Chewy gets Wall Street tails wagging with $1 billion IPO
RE
07:43pU.S. blames Iran for tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman, Iran rejects assertion
RE
07:39pSCOTTISH GREEN PARTY : Greer questions plans for new gas power station at Hunterston
PU
07:18pIran's U.N. mission rejects 'unfounded' U.S. claim over Gulf of Oman tanker attacks
RE
07:08pBiden criticizes Amazon for not paying federal taxes in 2018
RE
07:05pU.S. has 'no interest' in new conflict in Middle East - military
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : U.S. denies Tesla, GM, Uber 25% Chinese tariff relief
3Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
4JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE : and RuPaul's Drag Race Bring It to The Runway for World Pride as New Y..
5NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : UPDATE – NXP Announces Secure Ultra-Wide Band Ranging Technology

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About