Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

UK watchdog bans mini bonds marketing after LCF collapse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 03:48am EST
Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester

Britain's markets watchdog said on Tuesday it will temporarily ban the mass marketing of speculative mini-bonds to retail investors following the collapse of investment firm London Capital & Finance (LCF).

"We have looked at risks posed by the promotion of speculative illiquid securities, both before and after LCF," the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a statement.

The ban, introduced under special powers that circumvent public consultation, will come into force on January 1 and last for 12 months while the FCA would consult on a permanent set of rules.

LCF collapsed in January with losses of up to 237 million pounds after the FCA ordered it to withdraw promotional material for unregulated mini-bonds.

LCF's administrators have said that 11,500 bondholders will probably lose most of their money, and the FCA was told by the finance ministry to investigate its handling of LCF.

The watchdog said on Tuesday it wanted to intervene ahead of the new season for popular savings and investment products known as ISAs.

The ban will mean that unlisted speculative mini-bonds can only be promoted to investors that firms know are sophisticated or high net worth, earning 100,000 pounds or more a year or with net assets of 250,000 pounds or above.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
03:48aUK watchdog bans mini bonds marketing after LCF collapse
RE
11/25China mandates 13 banks for U.S. dollar bond issue, seeks to raise over $3 billion
RE
11/25S&P says China's private firms 'squeezed out of bond market' by defaults
RE
11/25China Development Bank to issue first LPR-linked policy bank bonds -filing
RE
11/24Japan panel warns against fiscal complacency amid low rates
RE
11/24China Readies U.S. Dollar Bond Sale
DJ
11/23Thai central bank to ease FX rules due to limited scope on rates
RE
11/22Bond fund exodus from S.Africa well underway as credit rating teeters
RE
11/21Former Twitter worker accused of spying for Saudi Arabia can be released on bond
RE
11/21S.Africa keeps rates on hold as inflation risks balanced
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3PEUGEOT : Car parts maker Faurecia sees record profits in 2022, shares rise
4BOUGAINVILLE COPPER LIMITED : Bougainville mining expectations rise amid peaceful referendum
5CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Australia Gets Fresh Bid From Canada's Couche-Tard -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group