Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK watchdog investigates audits of London Capital & Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 06:41am EDT

By Huw Jones

Britain's accounting watchdog said on Wednesday it has started three investigations into audits of London Capital & Finance, which collapsed in 2019 leaving 11,600 investors facing losses of up to 237 million pounds.

The Financial Reporting Council said the first investigation into the investment firm will look at a one-month period that ended April 30, 2015, which was audited by Oliver Clive & Co.

The second covers the year ended 30 April, 2016, which was audited by PwC, and the third looks at the year ended 30 April, 2017, audited by EY.

It is the first time the watchdog has investigated three separate auditors for the same company.

PwC said it would cooperate fully with the FRC and had introduced a major ongoing programme to enhance audit quality in June 2019.

EY also said it would fully cooperate with the probe. Oliver Clive & Co could not be immediately reached for comment.

The FRC has powers to fine audit companies and ban auditors.

LCF went into administration in early 2019 after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) directed the firm to withdraw promotional material for the sale of mini-bonds that raised funds for small companies.

The FCA, whose handling of LCF is the subject of an independent review, last week announced a permanent ban on marketing mini-bonds to retail investors.

LCF and marketing activities for the bonds were regulated by the FCA, but not the mini-bonds themselves.

Britain's Serious Fraud Office opened an investigation last year into individuals associated with LCF, broadening it out this month to cover investments made from 2013 to 2018.

Most of the bondholders are not eligible for compensation and are taking the Financial Services Compensation Scheme to court in a bid to change this.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jason Neely, Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:50aReverseVision President Joe Langner Lauded as Mortgage Technology Thought Leader by PROGRESS in Lending Association
SE
06:47aOil falls on rising stocks, worries of new virus wave
RE
06:41aUK watchdog investigates audits of London Capital & Finance
RE
06:27aUK airports warn 20,000 jobs at risk as travel slump continues
RE
06:18aSouth African inflation sinks to 15-year low in April
RE
06:12aWatchdog FCA tightens pension value for money rules
RE
06:12aSouth African government urges creditors to back SAA rescue plan
RE
06:04aU.S. considers tariffs on $3.1 billion EU, UK imports - Bloomberg News
RE
06:02aEurope's emergency loan schemes stir fears of a debt trap
RE
05:53aWorld Bank says it approves $750 mln loan for Nigeria's power sector
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2GOLD : Gold shines as coronavirus surge unnerves investors
3NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
4NOKIA OYJ : New Nokia CEO Lundmark to take over a month earlier than planned
5DUFRY AG : Dufry to implement a global restructuring program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group