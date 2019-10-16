Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UK watchdog opens formal probe of Amazon Deliveroo deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

(Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it had launched a formal investigation into Amazon.com Inc's investment in food delivery company Deliveroo, setting a December 11 deadline for a decision https://reut.rs/2ONs4b0 on the first phase of its probe.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was looking into whether Amazon's investment in May, when it led a $575 million fundraising, could result in a "substantial lessening of competition" within the United Kingdom.

Deliveroo, a British online food delivery company, was Amazon's inroad to pit itself against Uber Eats in the race to dominate the market for takeaway meals, worth around $100 billion globally.

The CMA previously ordered Amazon and Deliveroo to operate independently on concerns that the companies had "ceased to be distinct" or were putting in place arrangements which would result in the same.

However, Amazon said its investment will allow Deliveroo to expand its services and create new jobs.

Amazon declined to comment, while Deliveroo did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the CMA's probe announcement.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.78% 1767.38 Delayed Quote.17.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:03aNK LUKOIL : Lukoil board of directors approves new principles of the dividend policy
PU
07:03aMURGITROYD : Sponsors Killer Heels and Cocktails Event 16 October 2019
PU
07:03aNK LUKOIL : Lukoil board of directors convenes extraordinary general shareholders meeting and recommends interim dividend amount
PU
07:03aLOW & BONAR : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - LOW & BONAR PLC
PU
07:03aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Continuing connected transactions
PU
07:03aBANK OF AMERICA : News Release
PU
07:03aHome Bank Migrates to Baker Hill NextGen® Business Loan Origination, Adds CECL Functionality to Full Suite of Products
BU
07:03aGlobal Heavy-Duty Vehicle Engine Brake Market 2019-2023 | Rising Adoption of Electronically Assisted Braking Functionalities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:03aVSLR CLASS ACTION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Vivint Solar (VSLR) of Securities Fraud Class Action
GL
07:02aCAN FITE BIOPHARMA : Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Statement on Financial Times article
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group