Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK watchdog warns against 'get rich quick' cryptoasset purchases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 05:58am EST
FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on motherboard in this illustration picture

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumers think they can "get rich quick" by putting cash into unregulated cryptoassets like Bitcoin and Ether they may not fully understand, Britain's markets watchdog said on Thursday.

The Financial Conduct Authority published research on consumer attitudes to cryptoassets, and people it interviewed talked about wanting to buy a "whole" coin, suggesting they did not realise they could buy part of a cryptoasset.

"Despite this lack of understanding, the cryptoasset owners interviewed were often looking for ways to 'get rich quick', citing friends, acquaintances and social media influencers as key motivations for buying cryptoassets," the FCA said in a statement.

The FCA and other regulators across the world have told consumers they could lose all their money in cryptoassets after huge falls in the value of Bitcoin.

But the FCA said the overall scale of harm may not be as high as previously thought, a finding that should stall the introduction of draconian new rules for now.

The UK government wants to encourage innovation in finance, particularly the blockchain technology that underpins cryptoassets.

The FCA said most UK consumers don't even know what a cryptocurrency is, the most of those aware of it are likely to be men aged between 20 and 44, the FCA said.

Of those who had bought cryptoassets, around half spend under 200 pounds and finance the purchase from disposable income, the watchdog said.

More than half of the cryptoasset owners surveyed had bought Bitcoin, while one in three chose Ether.

"This will help us ensure we are acting on evidence as we seek to protect consumers and market integrity," said Christopher Woolard, the FCA's executive director of strategy and competition.

"The results suggest that although cryptoassets may not be well understood by many consumers, the vast majority don’t buy or use them currently."

Cryptoassets like Bitcoin fall outside regulation in Britain, which means that consumers are not able to seek redress or compensation using FCA schemes if things go wrong.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise)

By Huw Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:13aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 025-025 - INTERIM REPORT on the proposal for a Council Regulation on the establishment of the European Monetary Fund - A8-0087/2019(025-025)
PU
06:05aParagon Insurance Holdings Improves and Enhances Public Entity Program with Transition to a New Underwriter / Insurance Carrier
SE
05:58aUK watchdog warns against 'get rich quick' cryptoasset purchases
RE
05:53aEU antitrust regulator accepts Hollywood studios, Sky UK offers on pay - TV
RE
05:52aSterling to slide to $1.20 if no Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
RE
05:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : President Sir Suma Chakrabarti visits Georgia
PU
05:48aIFO RESEARCHER POTRAFKE : Women have benefited from globalization
PU
05:48aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Group backs growth in Hungary with EUR 891 million in 2018; a record year for EIF and EFSI
PU
05:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Algorithm for success for Kazakh fashion brand
PU
05:48aMINISTRY OF POWER OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Cabinet approves implementation approval for implementation of 1320 MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Project in Uttar Pradesh
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : to Acquire Silicon Motion's Mobile Communications Business Inclu..
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
3CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn
4COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : forecasts flat full-year profit as Brexit headwinds persist
5HUGO BOSS : HUGO BOSS : expects strong growth in Asia and online

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.