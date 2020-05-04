Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK welfare claims jump to six times pre-virus levels

05/04/2020 | 11:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Members of Britain's cabinet meet at Downing Street in London

The British government received 1.8 million claims for welfare payments between March 16 and the end of April via its 'Universal Credit' benefits system, work and pensions minister Therese Coffey said on Monday.

Universal Credit benefits are paid to people in work as well as those who have lost their jobs.

Coffey said that overall, the volume of welfare claims had been six times bigger than pre-coronavirus during that period, and that in one particular week the increase had been tenfold.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

