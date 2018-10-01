Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK will see truly driverless cars on roads in three to four years - minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 12:28pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A driverless pod is tested in Milton Keynes

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain will see truly driverless cars on its roads in three to four years but there will still be a role for diesel cars for many years, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said on Monday.

"We are now rapidly approaching the era of the driverless car," Grayling told the Conservative Party conference in the English city of Birmingham. "I expect the first truly driverless cars to be on our roads within three or four years."

Grayling said he was committed to ending the sale of new diesel and petrol cars by 2040, but that diesel cars would have a role in years to come.

"Newer diesel cars today are cleaner than ever before and of course there will be a role for diesel for many years to come as technology evolves," he said.

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52pEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR MOBI : EU to invest nearly 700 million in sustainable and innovative transport
PU
12:47pEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Daily News 01 / 10 / 2018
PU
12:42pITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : New report finds voluntary sustainability standards on the rise
PU
12:41pTrump welcomes Canada's entry into trade pact with U.S., Mexico
RE
12:33pEuropean, Asian factory growth sputters on weakening exports
RE
12:28pUK will see truly driverless cars on roads in three to four years - minister
RE
12:26pZambia to introduce sales tax next year to boost revenues
RE
12:24pUgandan shilling trades steady amid flat appetite for hard currency
RE
12:22pMarriott International to increase its Africa hotels by 50 pct by 2023
RE
12:07pMINISTRY OF LABOUR AND EMPLOYMENT OF REPUBLIC : Consumer Price Index for Industrial workers - August, 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and rising fuel prices take toll
3BONDUELLE : BONDUELLE - 2017-2018 ANNUAL RESULTS: another financial year of growth in revenues and profitabili..
4U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : FAST AND SERIOUS: Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer bets big

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.