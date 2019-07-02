Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK would need all its fiscal headroom, and more, for a no-deal Brexit - Hammond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 08:25am EDT
Annual Mansion House dinner in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain would need to spend all its existing, 27 billion-pound "fiscal headroom" and more to offset the impact on the economy of a no-deal Brexit, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.

The comments represented Hammond's latest warning to Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the rivals to become Britain's next prime minister, who have promised higher spending and tax cuts while also saying they are prepared to take Britain out of the European Union without a transition deal.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that in a no-deal Brexit we will need all of that money and more to respond to the immediate impacts of the disruption a no-deal exit," Hammond said, referring to the gap between the government's projected budget deficit and his own, bigger target for the shortfall.

"And that will mean that there is no money available for longer-term either tax cuts or spending increases."

Hammond said government research estimated that a disruptive no-deal Brexit would lead to 90 billion-pound hit to the public finances which would also need to be factored in to any emergency budget decisions.

Hammond, who is likely to be replaced as finance minister soon, said Britain's next prime minister will have to decide whether to stick to a plan for a review of public spending needs for the next three years or do a shorter, one-year review to respond to the uncertainty about Brexit.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:38aKenya's Safaricom names ex-CEO Joseph as interim replacement for Collymore
RE
08:38aNEW ZEALAND TOURISM BOARD : Tourism New Zealand's Roadshows wrap up
PU
08:38aUNIVERSITY OF OTAGO : Scientists discover processes to lower methane emissions from animals
PU
08:37aOil falls on demand worries even as OPEC, allies extend cuts
RE
08:35aOil falls on demand worries even as OPEC, allies extend cuts
RE
08:34aItaly PM says deficit back on track this year, EU wants more on 2020
RE
08:34aAB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
RE
08:33aPhilippines bans pig imports from Laos due to swine fever - WTO
RE
08:27aBitcoin's losses grow; recoils 30% from 2019 highs
RE
08:25aUK would need all its fiscal headroom, and more, for a no-deal Brexit - Hammond
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
4VALE : VALE : 07/01/2019 Vale announces dates for reporting of 2Q19 performance
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About