Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UK yield curve inverts for first time since 2008 as global market gloom sets in

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 11:15am EDT
Workers emerge from Bank underground station with the Bank of England and Royal Exchange building seen in the City of London financial district, London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government bond yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since the global financial crisis, mirroring a move in the United States where it is traditionally a sign that some investors think a recession is nearing.

The yield on the 10-year gilt fell below the yield on the two-year gilt shortly after 1000 GMT for the first time since August 2008, according to data from Refinitiv.

Normally, a yield curve slopes upwards as investors expect to be compensated for the risk of owning longer-maturity debt.

An inversion - where shorter-dated yields are higher than longer-dated ones - is sometimes considered a warning of a risk of recession, especially in the United States.

On Wednesday the U.S. Treasury two- to 10-year yield curve similarly inverted for the first time since 2007, spurred by downbeat news on the global economy.

The curve in Britain has inverted before the recessions of 1980/81, 1990/91 and 2008/09. It was also inverted between 1997 and 2001, when the UK economy continued to grow solidly, although 2001 saw recession elsewhere.

"(The inversion) says we're in a very negative environment, in financial market terms," said Marc Ostwald, chief economist at ADM Investor Services, adding that the gloom surrounding the global economy was possibly overdone.

"The correct question is whether this is the end of the asset price bubble inflated by (quantitative easing)," Ostwald said.

Gilt yields were little moved by stronger-than-expected British inflation data on Thursday, which showed consumer prices rose by 2.1% in annual terms in July -- exceeding the Bank of England's 2% target.

However, short sterling interest rate futures sold off modestly, down around 2 ticks on the day through the 2020 contracts, indicating a slightly lower chance that the BoE will be forced at some point to cut interest rates.

At 2.1%, July's inflation figure was well above the 1.8% forecast by the BoE's economists earlier this month.

"There are some signs there that would point to the idea that maybe the Bank of England has been right to resist the global tide of 'let's all have rate cuts'," Ostwald said.

Twenty and 30-year gilt yields fell to new record lows of 0.907% and 1.057%, down around 8 basis points each on the day before recovering slightly.

Ten-year gilt yields fell 4 basis points on the day to 0.45%.

The yield spread between 10-year British and German government bonds stood at 110 basis points, little changed on the day.

(Graphic by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Andy Bruce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aUK yield curve inverts for first time since 2008 as global market gloom sets in
RE
11:14aNovartis says top R&D executives no longer at Avexis unit after test data manipulation
RE
11:13aBond Rally Drives 30-year Treasury Yield to Record Low
DJ
11:02aU.S. yield curve inversion highlights recession fears, Fed dilemma
RE
11:01aBARCLAYS : ends partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase - sources
RE
10:48aDOLLAR INDEX : Recession indicator, trade pessimism sink dollar versus yen
RE
10:43aWall Street slides as recession fears grow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
3Oil prices fall on weak global economic data
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..
5APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group