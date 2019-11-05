Log in
UKF : POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

11/05/2019 | 05:15am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UKF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

英裘（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01468)

POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular ("Circular") of UKF (Holdings) Limited ("Company") dated 14 October 2019. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The total number of issued Shares as at the date of the EGM was 4,615,489,735 Shares which was also the total number of Shares entitling the holder to attend and vote for or against the resolution. No shareholders were required to abstain from voting.

As at the date of the EGM, there were no Shares in issue entitling the holder to attend and vote only against the Resolution at the EGM. Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

The Board announces that the special resolution ("Resolution") set out in the notice of the EGM contained in the Circular was duly passed at the EGM held on 5 November 2019. The poll result of the Resolution is as follow:

1

FOR

AGAINST

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

Number of Shares

Number of Shares

(%)

(%)

1.

To approve: (a) that the English name of the

3,975,698,543

0

Company be changed from "UKF (Holdings)

(100%)

(0%)

Limited" to "Kingkey Financial International

(Holdings) Limited" and the new Chinese

name of "京基金融國際（控股）有限公司" be

adopted as the secondary name of the Company

in place of "英裘（控股）有限公司"; and (b)

that the directors be and are hereby authorised

to do all such acts and things and execute such

further documents and take all steps which, in

their opinion may be necessary, desirable or

expedient to implement and give effect to the

aforesaid change of name of the Company and

to attend to any necessary registration and/or

filing for and on behalf of the Company

Note: The percentage of votes is based on the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders who voted at the EGM in person or by corporate representative or proxy.

By order of the Board

UKF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

Wong Chun Chau

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Wong Chun Chau (Chairman)

Ms. Kwok Yin Ning

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Ms. Mak Yun Chu

Mr. Leung Siu Kee

Mr. Hung Wai Che

2

Disclaimer

UKF (Holdings) Limited published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:14:06 UTC
