UKF : POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

UKF (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

英裘（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01468)

POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular ("Circular") of UKF (Holdings) Limited ("Company") dated 14 October 2019. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The total number of issued Shares as at the date of the EGM was 4,615,489,735 Shares which was also the total number of Shares entitling the holder to attend and vote for or against the resolution. No shareholders were required to abstain from voting.

As at the date of the EGM, there were no Shares in issue entitling the holder to attend and vote only against the Resolution at the EGM. Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

The Board announces that the special resolution ("Resolution") set out in the notice of the EGM contained in the Circular was duly passed at the EGM held on 5 November 2019. The poll result of the Resolution is as follow: