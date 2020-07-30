UKPIA 2020 Statistical Review 0 07/30/2020 | 04:51am EDT Send by mail :

About us The UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) is the trade association for the UK downstream oil sector. We represent the interests of our members and associate members across the industry, who are involved in the refi ning, distribution and marketing of oil and gas products in the UK. Members Associate members Disclaimer: This report has been prepared by UKPIA by its own assessment and does not necessarily represent the combined views of its members, combined other otherwise. All data shown in tables and charts are UKPIA's own data, except where otherwise stated and cited in footnotes and are copyright © of the UK Petroleum Industry Association. This report is the intellectual property of UKPIA and may not be published or distributed without prior written permission. The modelling and results presented here are based on information provided by third parties, upon which UKPIA has relied in producing its report and forecasts in good faith. Any subsequent revision or update of those data will affect the assessments and projections shown. The modelling and results presented here are based on information provided by third parties, upon which UKPIA has relied in producing its report and forecasts in good faith. Any subsequent revision or update of those data will affect the assessments and projections shown. Contents Introduction 4 Statistical Analysis 5 Economics 6 Refii ning 10 Products 14 Biofuels 20 Environment 26 Retail 44 Mobility 50 Health and Safety 56 Glossary 62 3 | Statistical Review | 2020 Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics 4 | Statistical Review | 2020 Introduction The UKPIA Statistical Review analyses the UK's downstream oil sector using the latest available data. The Review aims to provide - in one place - a timely, comprehensive, and convenient compendium of data to all who wish to understand the latest state of the industry. Here, you will see the breadth of the of the downstream oil sector's impact, as it directly employs over 120,000 people and provides economic support to their communities, as well as to the broader UK economy which still relies on petroleum products for over a third of energy demand. This publication covers all facets of the sector, from refinery and bulk imports to forecourt sales, and considers the impacts on society, the economy and the environment. This year there is an increased focus on biofuels. Given the major changes to EU legislation, the UK Government's E10 Consultation, and the sector's own view of the importance of low carbon liquid fuels as shown in UKPIA's Future Vision publication in 2019, the time is right to include a fuller assessment of these important low carbon fuels in our assessment. Always striving to improve The UKPIA Statistical Review, several new graphs and statistical analyses have been included in this year's publication. In addition to the biofuels section (page 20), you will also find the source location of oil products (page 18), the location of public EV charging connectors (page 52), and the UK's greenhouse gas emissions (page 27). I hope you find it useful. Stephen Marcos Jones | Director General, UK Petroleum Industry Association Statistical Analysis The data, gathered and reviewed by a team of experts from across the downstream oil sector, provides readers with a high-level overview of key metrics from the sector. Refining Economics Environment: The environment continues to be an important consideration for the downstream oil sector, which has consistently reduced its greenhouse gas emissions - by a total of 36% over the past 20 years. More recently, the UK's overall GHG emissions basket decreased by 2% in 2018, while the CO2 emissions decreased by another 2.2% since 2017 - all this alongside continued economic growth. Taxation: The total receipts from 2019 (£31.8 bn) are slightly higher than the 10-year average receipts (£30.8 bn). Tax receipts, along with petroleum product demand, have been broadly stable over the past decade despite volatility in the price of crude over the same period. Refineries: The UK refining sector is the 5th largest in Europe (Fuels Europe) but it produces less in 2019 than a decade ago. Refinery throughputs increased slightly in 2019, while the usage of fuel within refineries decreased by 3.8%. The slight increase in throughputs coupled with the decrease in fuel usage suggests that UK refineries' energy efficiency increased in 2019, which is good both for the environment and for the competitiveness of the industry. Products: Petrol (gasoline) continues to be the product that is produced most at UK refineries, at an average 26% of refined products, followed closely by diesel at 21%. Due to the configuration of refineries, the UK continues to be a net exporter of petrol and petroleum gases, and a net importer of jet and diesel fuels, although imports of both decreased slightly in 2018. Any subsequent revision or update of those data will affect the assessments and projections shown. HealthSafetyand Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products 5 | Statistical Review | 2020 Glossary 6 | Statistical Review | 2020 Economics £70 Billion Gross sales The UK remains Gross sales of petroleum a net importer of of around products grew refined petroleum £70 billion products Gross sales of petroleum products grew in 2018, in part reflecting a rise in crude prices in that year. UKPIA member companies, combined, saw their net profits remain stable at around £1 billion on gross sales of around £70 billion. Profit Measurement of UKPIA Members Billion £ Operating Costs Tax and Duty Gross Sales 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Source: UKPIA Return on Capital Employed ROCE % UKPIA Manufacturing Services Upstream Oil 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 5-Yr Avg 10-Yr Avg 2018 7 | Statistical Review | 2020 Source: UKPIA The net profits of UKPIA members, defined as the difference between gross sales and costs including taxes, have remained steady, at just over £1 billion since 2015. Crude prices in 2018 reached their highest levels since 2014, contributing to a 24% year-on-year increase in operating costs, and a 15% increase in gross sales. Tax and duty paid by UKPIA members has remained relatively steady since 2015, with an average of £20.4 billion. In line with the increasing crude prices, 2018 saw a 9% decrease in return on capital investment in the UK downstream oil sector, ending a 3-year run of high returns. Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics GDP Growth and Demand for Oil Products Percent Change GDP (CVM SA) Demand 4% 3% 2% 1% 0% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 -1% -2% -3% Source: ONS / BEIS UK demand for oil products fell by nearly 1.5 million tonnes, to 68.5 million tonnes, in 2019. The decrease in demand together with increased decoupling of GDP with demand for oil product and improvements in vehicle efficiency and other fuel efficiency. The largest decrease in demand came from transport and domestic fuels, which experienced decreases of 1.5% and 1.9%, respectively. Demand for diesel fuels, in particular, continued to decrease, while demand for hydrocarbon petrol fuel increased in 2019. Contribution to UK Balance of Payments Billion £ 5 4 3 2 1 0 -1-2-3-4-5 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Source: BEIS In 2018, the UK's downstream oil sector engaged in £28.3 billion worth of trade, an increase of 16% over the £24.4 billion of trade occurring in 2017. The UK has been a net importer of refined petroleum products since 2013, and as a result of increasing diesel and jet demand, where the UK is already short, the downstream oil sector's contribution to the UK's balance of payments has been negative. The negative contribution has remained above £3 billion since 2016 but remains steady. 9 | Statistical Review | 2020 Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics 10 | Statistical Review | 2020 Refining Output rose very Increase in Petrol and diesel slightly in 2019 energy efficiency combined, represented 47% of UK refinery production UK refinery output rose very slightly in 2019 despite reducing its own fuel consumption, showing an increase in energy efficiency. Capacity utilisation remains high as it has done since the mid-2010s yet overall production is still significantly down over the decade following refinery closures. The overall trend in European refining margins showed minimal change year-on-year from 2018. Where refining margins decreased, reduced feedstock advantage due to narrowing crude differentials, turnaround activities, and unplanned downtime could be the cause. Please note: additional refining marker margins have been included in this edition of the UKPIA Statistical Review. The descriptions of each company's refinery margin are shown below but may not be directly comparable. European Refining Marker Margins $/boe 18 16 14 12 BP 10 Phillips 66 8 6 Total 4 Shell 2 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 11 | Statistical Review | 2020 Source: BP / Phillips 66 / Total / Shell Annual Reports BP: The Refining Marker Margin is a simplified regional margin indicator using regional crack spreads to calculate the margin, which does not include fuel and other variable costs. Only reflective of margins achieved on diesel and petrol. Phillips 66: The Realised Refining Margin is calculated as the difference between sales and operating revenues derived from the sale of petroleum products manufactured at P66 refineries, and the purchase costs of feedstocks used to produce those products. This margin is adjusted to include proportional shares of joint venture margins and excludes items not representative of underlying operating performance. Designed to be comparable to benchmark industry refining margins. Total: The European Refining Main Indicator (to 2017) represented the margin after variable costs for a hypothetical complex refinery located around Rotterdam that processes a mix of crude oil and other inputs commonly supplied there to produce and market the main refined products at prevailing regional prices. The Variable Cost Margin (from 2018) is the average margin, defined as the difference between sales of refined products and the crude purchases and other variable costs, divided by refinery throughput on variable costs realised by Total's European refining business. Shell: The Refining Market Average Industry Gross Margin is the gross profit margin, including variable costs, for the Rotterdam Complex. Designed as a GAAP-compliant measure. Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics UK Refining Capacity Utilisation $/boe Crude Processed (Mt) Utilisation Rate (%) Percent Usage 80 100% 70 60 95% 50 90% 40 30 85% 20 80% 10 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 75% 2010 2019 Source: BEIS UK Refinery Throughput and In-Refinery Fuel Use Refinery capacity utilisation has fluctuated over the past 10 years, however the overall trend has been upwards, resulting in a 15.2% increase in capacity utilisation since 2010. The 2.4% increase in capacity utilisation seen since 2018 is partially a result of reduced UK refining capacity and stagnating fuel demand resulting in relatively small year-on-year variation in the volume of processed crude. Utilisation rates are also directly affected by planned and unplanned maintenance at refineries. Million toe Throughput Refinery Own Fuel Usage Percent Usage 80 8% 70 7% 60 6% 50 5% 40 4% 30 3% 20 2% 10 1% 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 0% 2010 2019 Source: BEIS Refinery throughputs increased by less than 1% in 2019, while the usage of fuel within refineries decreased by 3.8%, suggesting that UK refineries' energy efficiency increased in 2019. UK Refinery Production Million tonnes Petrol DERV Gas Oil Jet Fuel Fuel Oils Petroleum Gases Heating oil Other 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: BEIS Although the absolute volume of fuels produced at UK refineries has decreased by 20% since 2010, the ratio of the various petroleum product yields has remained broadly constant. The largest changes in production yields have been in petrol, which increased from 25% of production in 2010 to 27% in 2019, and in fuel oils, which decreased from 10% in 2010 to 5% in 2019. It is interesting to note that while falling fuel oil yield is reflective of falling UK demand for that product, increasing demand from international customers means that although UK petrol demand has fallen since 2010 refinery petrol output has increased. Biofuels Products Refining Economics Proportion of Refined Products Produced in the UK Environment Heating Oil Other 11% 3% Petrol 26% Petroleum Gases 10% Fuel Oils 8% Jet Fuel DERV 8% 22% Gas Oil 12% Source: BEIS 13 | Statistical Review | 2020 Although demand for petrol products in the UK has fallen, UK refineries are still configured to produce large volumes of petrol over other refined products. As a result, on average, 26% of all products produced by UK refineries is petrol. Diesel, at 22%, and gas oil at 12%, follow while jet fuel represents only 8% of UK refinery production despite high demand for the product. Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail 14 | Statistical Review | 2020 Products Diesel remains Half the Wide variety the leading crude oil needed of options for product delivered comes from importing products, in the UK the North Sea from around the world The downstream oil sector manufactures a range of refined petroleum products. Diesel remains the leading product delivered (note: not the most produced) in the UK and there is still significant demand for petrol, jet fuel, and domestic kerosene. Nearly half of the crude oil used was sourced from the North Sea, down from nearly two-thirds in 2017, being displaced by imported crude from North America and Africa. Import-Export of Oil Products, 2018 Million tonnes Imports Exports Balance 20 15 10 5 0 -5 -10 Petroleum Motor / Light Aviation Heating Gas Oil/ Aviation Oils / Fuel Oils Lubricants Other Gases Kerosene Oil Diesel Spirit Spirits Source: BEIS Due to the configuration of the UK refineries, and the trend of falling domestic petrol demand, the UK continues to be a net exporter of petrol and petroleum gases, and a net importer of jet and diesel fuels, although imports of these products decreased by 8% and 7%, respectively in 2018. 15 | Statistical Review | 2020 Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics Inland Oil Products Deliveries Million tonnes Motor Spirit Diesel Aviation Fuel Heating Oil Bitumen 28 Fuel Oil Lubricants Other Petroleum Gases 24 20 16 12 8 4 0 2004 2009 2014 2019 2000 Source: BEIS Although diesel deliveries have seen an overall increase of 52% since 2000, deliveries have decreased for two consecutive years, mostly recently by 3% in 2019. Increasing diesel deliveries had been coupled by a 45% decrease in petrol deliveries since 2000. Similar to diesel deliveries, petrol deliveries increased in 2019 - by 1% - for the fi rst time since 2000. Jet fuel is the third major product to have seen substantial change since 2000, with an overall increase in deliveries by 15%, however the annual increases to jet fuel deliveries have been more modest since 2017 when deliveries increased by over 7%. Inland Product Deliveries, 2019 Million tonnes Petroleum Other, 5.1 Aviation Fuel, 12.4 Gases, 5.6 Bitumen, 1.7 Heating Oil, 3.4 Other Napht petrol ha , eum gases Diesel, 23.8 Butane and 1.2 , 1.0 Motor Spirit, 11.7 Lubrica Fuel propane, 3.3 nts, 0.4 Oil, 0.3 In 2019, a third of refi ned products delivered in the UK were diesel. This is in stark contrast to UK refi neries' petrol-centric production confi guration. Petrol made up 17% of deliveries in 2019. 17 | Statistical Review | 2020 Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics Source Location of Crude, 2018 Source Location of Oil Products, 2018 Million tonnes Million tonnes USA, 7.58 BEL, 2.93 Algeria, 5.86 USA, 2.83 NLD, 6.42 Nigeria, 5.71 SWE, 2.50 Rest of World, Norway, 17.14 SAU, 2.28 RUS, 7.08 5.04 UAE, 1.68 Russia, 2.26 NOR, 1.52 FIN, 1.15 UK, 5.84 Rest of World, 2.93 Saudi QAT, 0.87 DEU, 0.59 Arabia, 1.14 Source: BEIS IND, 0.84 Source: BEIS Libya, 1.12 KWT, 0.78 FRA, 0.84 In 2018, nearly half of the crude used by UK refineries originated from the North Sea, with 12% produced on the UK Continental shelf, and the other 34% originating in Norwegian waters. The proportion of crude originating from the North Sea has decreased by 20% since 2017, when 65% of crude used in UK refineries had that origin. Since the end of the United States' ban on the export of crude oil in December 2015, that country's share of crude has increased from 102 thousand tonnes in 2015 to over 7 million tonnes in 2018. In addition to the 44.2 million tonnes of crude oil imported in 2018, the UK also imported 35.2 million tonnes of refined petroleum products. 20% of the total was imported from Russia and another 18% from the Netherlands. Russia and the Netherlands are the largest sources of diesel, representing 5.6 and 2.7 million tonnes, respectively. The Netherlands is also the largest source of petrol, exporting 1.2 million tonnes to the UK. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the largest sources of jet fuel, exporting 2.1 and 1.7 million tonnes, respectively. While the United States' share of crude oil imports has increased since 2015, its share of refined product imports has decreased by 10%, while Russian imports increased by 43% during the same time period. This year's edition of the Statistical Review has corrected the UK's indigenous-produced crude oil share. The correct volume of UK crude used in domestic refineries in 2017 was 7.41 million tonnes. Destination and use of Export Destination of Oil Products, 2018 Refined Oil Products, 2018 Million tonnes Million tonnes Ireland, 3.48 USA, 3.60 Exports, 22.24 Belgium, 2.65 Domestic Netherlands, 6.10 Deliveries, 37.09 Other Africa, 1.69 Refinery France, 0.78 Spain, 0.63 Rest of World, Use, 3.87 2.69 Source: BEIS Canada, 0.60 Source: BEIS The volume of oil products produced and used within UK refineries, as seen in the Refining section, has seen little change year-on-year. Exports of petroleum products decreased by 4% in 2018, in line with overall production decreases and increasing inland demand. The majority of products produced by domestic refineries (59%) is consumed within the UK. The highest proportion of exported refined product continues to be sent to the Netherlands (27%) followed by the United States and Ireland (16% each), and Belgium (12%). Year-on-year, while exports to Belgium increased from 9% to 12%, the other major export receivers have not increased their shares substantially. 19 | Statistical Review | 2020 Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics 20 | Statistical Review | 2020 Biofuels Biofuel mandates 16% of biofuels Biodiesel (FAME) will increase are sourced and bioethanol in the 2020s locally in the UK are the most used biofuels Biofuels will continue to be a growing market of fuel products in the years ahead as Government mandates for biofuels rise in the 2020s. 16% of biofuels are currently sourced domestically with the rest imported from around the world. Increasing mandates and limited domestic biofuel production capacity are likely to force increased imports in the coming years. Biodiesel and bioethanol continue to be the most in-demand biofuels. UK Biofuel Deliveries Million Litres Biodiesel Bioethanol Biomethanol 1200 1000 800 600 400 200 0 2008/09 2009/10 2010/11 2011/12 2012/13 2013/14 2014/15 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2018 Source: DfT Biomethanol remains a very small part of the annual biofuel deliveries (1.6%), when compared to biodiesel (61%) and bioethanol (38%). The increased Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO) target-from 4.75% in 2017/18 to 7.25% in 2018-has led to increased biofuels deliveries. Year-on-year, for the period between 15 April and 14 December, biodiesel deliveries increased by 68%, while bioethanol deliveries increased by 3.5%, and biomethanol deliveries decreased by 44%. As a result of the shortened reporting period for 2018, the deliveries of biofuels in the UK, between reporting periods, have decreased. RTFO reporting periods are 1 year long. Prior to 2018, the periods covered biofuel deliveries between 15 April and 14 April of the following year. From 2019, the period will span from 1 January to 31 December. As a result, the 2018 reporting period is shorter (15 April 2018 to 31 December 2018). 21 | Statistical Review | 2020 Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics Source Location of Biofuels, 2018 Biofuel Types, 2018 Million Litres Million Litres BGR, 29.08 Other, 193.28 UK, 247.32 BEL, 35.30 TWN, 35.51 ROU, 36.94 Bioethanol, NLD, 37.92 FRA, 551.28 SVK, 38.15 190.55 Biodiesel FAME, IDN, 51.93 886.68 DEU, 60.88 CHN, 154.94 MYS, 61.46 UKR, ESP, Biomethanol, 23.74 Biopropane, 20.30 79.86 USA, 137.28 Off road biodiesel, 11.46 127.90 Other, 6.39 Biopetrol, 10.88 Source: DfT Biomethane, 7.61 Source: DfT In 2017, domestically produced biofuels made up 23% of biofuels used in the UK. In 2018, this share decreased by 30% to make up 16% of biofuels. Closures of all but one of the UK's ethanol producing plants are likely to have contributed to this decline in domestic biofuel usage. The share of biofuels produced in the United States, Ukraine, and the Netherlands also decreased in 2018, to 8%, 5%, and 3%, respectively. China and Spain, on the other hand, increased their share of biofuels used in the UK to 10% and 9%, respectively, displacing some of the historically consistent biofuels sources. France remains the largest exporter to biofuels to the UK, making up 13% of the share of biofuels. As above, the predominant types of biofuels in UK markets are biodiesel (FAME) and bioethanol. Since 2017, biodiesel deliveries increased by 11%, while bioethanol deliveries decreased by 26%, and biomethanol deliveries decreased by 63%. The decrease in biomethanol deliveries coincides with an increase in biopetrol and biopropane deliveries. Biodiesel for off-road applications and other renewable diesel fuels (such as HVO) also saw substantial increases over reporting periods. Biopetrol is a non-alcohol biofuel blending component suitable for use in a spark-ignition combustion engine. Biofuel Feedstocks, 2018 Biofuel Feedstock Sources Million Litres Waste Derived Non-Waste Derived 1400 1200 1000 800 600 400 200 0 2009/10 2010/11 2011/12 2012/13 2013/14 2014/15 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2018 2008/09 23 | Statistical Review | 2020 Source: DfT As in 2017, used cooking oil made up the largest share of biofuel feedstocks (47%) in 2018. The next largest feedstock contributors were corn (13%, combined) and sugar beets (8%). Similar proportions of corn are sourced from within and outside the EU. The proportions of wheat and starch in the total biofuels feedstock each decreased by over 45%, removing them from their place as second and third largest biofuel feedstocks. Since the 8th RTFO reporting period (2015/16), waste derived biofuels have consistently made up the larger portion of UK biofuels most likely as a result of their additional certificates awarded thus meeting the RTFO obligation with a smaller volume of biofuels. The "waste-derived" feedstocks, as defined by the DfT, include agricultural and waste and processing residues, as well as non-food cellulosic and ligno-cellulosic materials. The "waste" products - in an effort to incentivise fuels that minimise/do not result in indirect land use changes - are eligible for "double- counting" under the RTFO, meaning that they receive double the number of RTFCs for every unit of biofuel. Although there is evolving discussion as to which feedstocks are truly "waste" products, (as circular economy developments create new value from wastes), a large proportion of feedstocks in use as biofuels in the UK originate from wastes or residues. Non-waste derived feedstocks are those which receive a single certificate under the RTFO. Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics Biofuel Content in UK Fuels, with Double Counting Percent of Total Fuel Volume Bioethanol Biodiesel RTFO Target 8% 7% 6% 5% 4% 3% 2% 1% 0% 2008/09 2009/10 2010/11 2011/12 2012/13 2013/14 2014/15 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2018 Source: HMRC / DfT Progress against the RTFO target is assessed based on the number of RTFCs issued in any period. The 2018 reporting year target was met via a more diverse range of biofuels - bioethanol and biodiesel (shown in the chart) still dominated the biofuel mix - but were joined by biopetrol and biopropane for the first time. The value presented here is a percentage of total obligated fuels, making it possible to make direct comparisons between the reporting periods. As the primary petrol and diesel biofuels are bioethanol and biodiesel respectively, their % blended volumes (bars) and associated RTFC multipliers (lines) are presented. From 2013/14 to 2017/18, the target was met from solely these fuels (although small volumes of biofuels such as biomethanol were blended). As is visible on the chart, 2018 saw the steepest year-on-year RTFO target increase so far, with the same 1.25% increase in obligation added in 2019 and 2020. As noted above, this has been met with a greater diversity of biofuels being blended. Double-counted feedstocks are not evenly spread between biodiesel and bioethanol. For the 2018 reporting period, 97% of biodiesel was eligible for double-counting, compared to only 22% of bioethanol. In order to meet the increased RTFO target, the volume of double-counted biodiesel increased by 42% from 1.7% of fuel in 2017/18 to 2.4% of all delivered fuel in 2018. EU Renewable Transport Share, 2018 RES-T % Biofuels Other Renewables 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% UK PL BE ES IE IT DE FR NL AT NO SE Source: Eurostat The renewable transport share (RES-T), introduced as part of the EU's Renewable Energy Directive, is the proportion of total fuels used for the transport sector that have renewable origins. In calculating this share, the EU permits certain renewable fuels used in certain sectors to be counted multiple times. For compliant biofuels, this "multiplier" is 2, whereas for renewable electricity used in road transport, the multiplier is 5. As a result, renewable electricity is incentivised over biofuels. In line with their longstanding history in far exceeding the EU's climate targets, Sweden has seen exceptional success in introducing renewable energy into their transport sector. Compared to other similar EU countries, the UK's overall RES-T is low, only ranking higher than Poland, and ranks lowest in terms of compliant biofuel RES-T share. However, for other renewable fuels, the UK ranks ahead of Germany, France, Belgium, Poland, and Spain. The differences between the levels of biofuels used in EU countries is due to the differing fuels mandates. EU biofuels mandates are primarily transposed from two directives: the Renewable Energy Directive, which sets a target that 10% of energy used in transport should have a renewable source by 2020, and the Fuel Quality Directive, which sets a 6% GHG emissions reduction target for fuels. The UK has transcribed these into law in the RTFO order and the Motor Fuel Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reporting Regulation. 25 | Statistical Review | 2020 Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics 26 | Statistical Review | 2020 Environment The UK has Continued Biggest GHG legislated for reductions in emissions by a net Zero GHG emissions sector are from target by 2050 transport The downstream oil sector takes climate and air pollution concerns seriously and is acting to reduce its contribution to emissions across the spectrum. Nonetheless, while emissions from the energy sector have decreased substantially, emissions from the transport sector remain the largest source of UK GHG emissions. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Commitments DaysUrban Rural 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2000 2005 2010 2015 2019 Source: DEFRA UK GHG Emissions, by Source MtCO2e Energy Transport Business Residential Other 250 200 150 100 50 0 1999 2005 2010 2015 2018 Source: BEIS 27 | Statistical Review | 2020 The UK's overall basket of greenhouse gas emissions decreased by another 2% in 2018, while the UK's CO2 emissions decreased by 2.7%. By 2018, the UK's basket of GHG emissions had decreased by a total of 36% over the previous twenty years, including a 33% reduction in CO2 emissions. In line with the UK's GHG emissions reduction commitments, the basket of GHG emissions reduced by 43% since 1990, with a reduction of CO2 emissions by 39%. The trend of decreasing emissions has largely been achieved by reductions in emissions by the energy sector. Other sectors have achieved smaller decreases in emissions, with transport the remaining sector not yet decreasing. In the case of the transport sector, while the mass of emissions produced per vehicle has decreased over time, the number of vehicles has increased resulting in the transport sector becoming the most emissions-intensive sector in the UK. It is interesting to note that in 2018, the negative emissions created by LULUCF (10.3 MtCO2e) exceeded the amount of emissions produced by industrial processes (10.2 MtCO2e) for the first time. Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics UK Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions MtCO2e Energy Transport Business Residential Other 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 1999 2005 2010 2015 2018 Source: BEIS As CO2 emissions make up the largest volume of GHG emissions emitted in the UK, the trends observed in the previous graph are again visible here. Since 2010, the energy sector has been able to reduce its CO2 emissions by 50%. Reflecting the small proportion of the car parc employing non-ICE only propulsion systems, as well as the increase in the size of the car parc, the transport sector has been the UK's largest source of CO2 emissions since 2016. Refinery CO2 Emissions Mt Large Combustion Plants Process Units 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 Source: UKPIA Overall, CO2 emissions from UK refineries have decreased over the past 20 years, however these decreases have only been due to reductions in emissions from large combustion plants, which have decreased by 22% since 2000. Process unit emissions, on the other hand, have increased by 25% since 2000. The resulting overall CO2 emissions decrease of 8% is a result of refinery closures and investments in improved energy efficiency measures. Biofuels Products Refining Economics Transport CO2 Emissions MtCO2e Road Shipping Aviation Railways Other mobile In 2018, the transport sector was responsible 100 for a third of the UK's CO2 emissions, and 90 the vast majority of the transport sector 80 emissions (87%) are from the road transport 70 segment. Over the past decade, transport 60 sector emissions have decreased by 5%, however the road transport sector only 50 reduced its emissions by 2.5% compared 40 to the much larger emissions reductions 30 achieved in aviation (by 18%) and shipping 20 (by 14%). All segments of the transport sector have achieved these reductions as 10 usage increased. 0 1999 2005 2010 2015 2018 29 | Statistical Review | Source: BEIS 2020 Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment UK Methane (CH4) Emissions MtCO2e Waste management Agriculture Energy Other 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 Source: BEIS Methane emissions in the UK have decreased substantially across the economy since 2000, led by reductions to methane emissions in the waste management sector, which has achieved methane emissions reductions of nearly 70% since 2000. As a result of the methane emissions reductions in the waste management sector, the agricultural sector is now the largest source of UK methane emissions. Although its mass of emissions is small in comparison to those from other sectors, the energy sector has also succeeded in reducing its methane emissions by 65% since 2000. Transport CH4 Emissions ktCO2e Road Other 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 1999 2005 2010 2015 2018 Source: BEIS As it is not a major contributor to the UK's methane emissions - producing only 0.2% of methane - the statistics for the transport sector's methane emissions are presented in kilotonnes of CO2e. Regardless of its scale, methane emissions from the transport sector have decreased by 84% since 2000. Road transport accounts for the majority (87%) of transport methane emissions and has therefore been responsible for the majority of methane emissions reductions in this sector. Average Days of Air Pollution Exceeding "Moderate", by Area Class Days Urban Rural 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2000 2005 2010 2015 2019 Source: DEFRA The average number of days in which air pollution was measured as being "moderate" or worse has increased over the past two years. "Moderate" is defined by the Daily Air Quality Index which categorises air pollution (ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, PM2.5 particles, and PM10 particles) into four bands: low, moderate, high, and very high. The number of days in which air pollution exceeds "moderate" is defined as the number of days for which the concentration of at least one of the aforementioned pollutants exceeds "low" concentrations,as defined in the DAQI. In urban areas, NO2 emissions exceeded "low" concentrations on 7 days in 2019, while SO2 emissions did so on only 2 days (both at the same, industrial, site). The success of clean air zones in urban areas in reducing air pollution is apparent: of the two data collection sites in London's Ultra Low Emissions Zone, which came in to effect in April 2019, neither recorded any instances of NO2 or SO2 pollution exceeding "low" in 2019, whereas together they recorded 20 such days in 2018. In 2019, NO2 and SO2 emissions in rural areas did not exceed "low" concentrations. In recent years, ozone air pollution was the most common cause of "moderate", or higher, air pollution ratings across area classes. In 2019, ozone air pollution exceeded "low" concentrations on an average of 21.4 days in rural areas and 9.5 days in urban areas. Days with "moderate" or higher ozone air pollution peaked in 2018, with year-on-year increases of 312% and 223% in urban and rural areas, respectively. Although the average number of such days decreased in both urban and rural areas in 2019, they remain well above the 10-year averages (6.2 days and 14.2 days, respectively). 31 | Statistical Review | 2020 Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics UK NOx Emissions kt Energy Transport Other 2500 2000 1500 1000 500 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 Source: NAEI The UK's energy and transport sectors are the largest producers of NOx emissions in the UK, accounting for 41% and 56% of total emissions, respectively. Both of these sectors have decreased their emissions substantially since 2000: energy sector NOx emissions have decreased by 58% while transport sector emissions have decreased by 47%. Refinery NOx Emissions kt Large Combustion Plants Process Units NOx emissions from refineries have decreased 20 by 37% since 2000, primarily due to reductions in emissions produced by large combustion plants resulting from refinery 15 closures, fuel switching, and investment in ultra-low NOx burners. 10 5 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 Source: UKPIA Biofuels Products Refining Economics Transport NOx Emissions kt Aviation Road Shipping Railway Other 1200 1000 800 600 400 200 0 1999 2005 2010 2015 2018 Source: NAEI 33 | Statistical Review | 2020 As with other emissions, NOx emissions from the transport sector have decreased substantially (by 47%) since 2000. These emissions reductions have not been spread evenly across the transport sector: NOx emissions from the road transport segment decreased by 65% while emissions from aviation increased by 37% since 2000. As a result, aviation emissions accounted for 38% of transport NOx emissions in 2018, compared to 45% from road transport. Please note that the aviation and shipping segments for air pollutants include both domestic and international emissions. Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment UK Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) Emissions kt Energy Transport Industrial Waste 1600 1400 1200 1000 800 600 400 200 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 Source: NAEI The energy sector has always been the largest source of SO2 emissions in the UK, and it has also been responsible for most of the SO2 emissions reductions achieved in the UK, which amount to a decrease of 83% since 2000. A significant proportion of the reduction in energy sector SO2 emissions has been due to the closure of coal-fired power stations, with reductions from the transport sector due to reductions in the sulphur content of petrol and diesel. Refinery SO2 Emissions 50 All UK refinery SO2 emissions have decreased kt Large Combustion Plants Process Units since 2000, with 78% reduction in large combustion plant emissions and a 47% 40 decrease in process unit emissions resulting in an overall SO2 emissions reduction of 30 59%. This has been achieved through plant closures (see page 13), fuel switching, and 20 investment in gas-fired combined heat and power generation, and sulphur recovery. 10 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 Source: UKPIA Transport SO2 Emissions kt Shipping Road Aviation Railway Other 250 200 150 100 50 0 1999 2005 2010 2015 2018 Source: NAEI The majority of transport SO2 emissions originate in the shipping industry. Tighter fuel sulphur limits across the transport sector have resulted in much lower SO2 emissions even as demand for services increases. Most of the reductions to SO2 emissions were achieved between 2007 and 2015. Since 2015, SO2 emissions reductions have stagnated. The introduction of International Maritime Organisation's 2020 Sulphur Limit, which reduces the maximum allowance of sulphur in marine fuels from 3.5% to 0.5%, can be expected to further reduce the shipping segment's SO2 emissions. Biofuels Products Refining Economics Sulphur Content of UK Petrol and Diesel ppm Petrol Diesel Legal Limit 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: UKPIA / HM Government 35 | Statistical Review | 2020 Sulphur levels in UK petrol and diesel are limited by the EU Fuel Quality Directive as referenced by the UK's Motor Fuel (Composition and Content) Regulations. All UK petrol and diesel is "sulphur-free", as they have been since 2009, and continue to be well below the legal sulphur limit. This has contributed to the 5% decrease in sulphur emissions from the road transport sector since 2010. Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment UK Carbon Monoxide (CO) Emissions kt Energy Transport Waste Industrial 5000 4000 3000 2000 1000 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 Source: NAEI UK carbon monoxide emissions have also decreased substantially since 1999, primarily through a 63% decrease in emissions from the transport sector. Although there has been an overall decrease in CO emissions from the energy sector since 1999, there has been a 5% increase in emissions since 2010. Refinery CO Emissions kt Large Combustion Plants Process Units 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 1999 2005 2010 2015 2018 Source: UKPIA Although CO emissions from large combustion plants have been subject to an overall 78% decrease since 2000, they increased by 3.5% year-on-year in 2018. In comparison, CO emissions from process units vary substantially over time - due in large part to unplanned procedures and refinery turnaround events. In the latest reporting period, CO emissions from process units fell by 6%, resulting in an overall year- on-year emissions reduction of 17% from the refining sector. Biofuels Products Refining Economics Transport CO Emissions kt Road Aviation Shipping Other 3000 2500 2000 1500 1000 500 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 Source: NAEI 37 | Statistical Review | 2020 The vast majority of CO emissions from the transport sector (70% in 2018) originate in the road transport segment, and it has therefore been responsible for the bulk of the emissions reductions achieved by the transport sector. Road and Aviation CO emissions have decreased by 70% and 16%, respectively, since 2010, while shipping emissions increased by 13% over the same period. Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment UK Benzene (C6H6) Emissions kt Energy Transport Waste Industrial 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 Source: NAEI Transport C6H6 Emissions kt Road Shipping Other 25 20 15 10 5 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 Source: NAEI UK 1,3-Butadiene (C4H6) Emissions tonnes Energy Transport Industrial 6000 5000 4000 3000 2000 1000 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 Source: NAEI Transport C4H6 Emissions tonnes Road Aviation Shipping Railway Other 4500 4000 3500 3000 2500 2000 1500 1000 500 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 39 | Statistical Review | Source: NAEI 2020 Aside from reductions within the transport sector, there have only been modest emissions reductions to UK benzene emissions. Although the industrial sector has achieved C6H6 emission reductions of 70% since 2000, in absolute values this represents a decrease in emissions from 690 t in 2000 to 210 t in 2018. The only sector whose C6H6 emissions have increased since 2000 is the energy sector, which has seen an increase in emissions by 9% since 2000, and as a result accounted for 71% of the UK's 2018 benzene emissions. The largest decreases in transport C6H6 occurred between 1999 and 2000 (52% year- on-year) and between 2008 and 2011 (26% annual average decrease). Most of these decreases were in road transport emissions, which have decreased by 93%, from 8.7 kt in 2000 to 0.61 kt in 2018. Other transport segments, such as aviation and rail, have also seen large proportional decreases in C6H6 emissions, however in absolute terms their C6H6 emissions are small (respectively 60 t and 18 t in 2018). Although rail C6H6 emissions have decreased by 53% since 2000, they increased by 5% year-on-year in 2018. Similarly, while shipping emissions have increased by 3% since 2000, they decreased by 7% year-on-year in 2018. The UK's 1,3-butadiene emissions have decreased by 61% since 2000, mostly due to decreases to emissions from the transport sector, which saw a 92% decrease in C4H6 emissions since 2000. During this time, C4H6 emissions from the energy sector have increased by 32%, making it the UK's largest C4H6 emissions source. There has been a gradual increase in C4H6 emissions since 2014 which can be associated with an increase in domestic wood burning during that period. The majority of transport C4H6 emissions originate from the road segment (51%), which has decreased its emissions by 95% since 2000. Although the volume of C4H6 emissions produced by the shipping segment are comparatively small, they have increased by 104% since 2000 such that it accounted for 27% of transport sector C4H6 emissions. Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics UK Non-Methane Volatile Organic Compound (NMVOC) Emissions kt Industrial Energy Transport Agriculture Waste 1800 1600 1400 1200 1000 800 600 400 200 0 1999 2005 2010 2015 2018 Source: NAEI Most of the NMVOC emissions reductions achieved in the UK were achieved prior to 2010. Since then, NMVOC emissions have stagnated, and in some cases have seen small increases. The largest decrease in emissions since 2010 occurred in the transport sector (47%). The industrial sector remains the UK's largest emitter of NMVOCs and has seen an increase in emissions by 3% since 2010. NMVOC emissions from the agricultural sector have also increased - by 8% - since 2010. Petroleum NMVOC Emissions kt Distribution Refineries NMVOC emissions from the downstream 50 oil sector have been steadily decreasing over time. Since 1999, emissions from both 40 distribution and refineries have decreased by about 55%. These reductions were achieved 30 by plant closures and by investment in improved sealing and vapour recovery 20 equipment at storage and loading/unloading facilities. However, since 2010 emissions from both segments have stagnated, 10 with distribution emissions seeing a slight decrease of 6% and refinery emissions 0 seeing a slight increase of 7%. 1999 2005 2010 2015 2018 Source: NAEI / UKPIA Transport NMVOC Emissions kt Road Shipping Aviation Other Road NMVOC emissions make up the 500 majority of transport sector NMVOC emissions, and also have seen the largest 400 decreases (by 60% since 2010). During the same period, NMVOC emissions from both 300 the shipping and aviation sectors decreased, respectively, by 11% and 6%. Since 2000, however, shipping NMVOC emissions have 200 increased by 20%, likely due to increased maritime traffic. Rail NMVOC emissions 100 increased by 3% since 2010, although they have decreased by 49% since 2000. 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 41 | Statistical Review | 2020 Source: NAEI Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics UK Particulate Matter (PM10) Emissions kt Energy Transport Industrial Agriculture Waste 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 Source: NAEI Although the UK's PM10 emissions have decreased by 27% since 2000, since 2015 they have increased by 5%, mostly in the industrial and agricultural sectors which have seen increases of 21% and 4%, respectively. The industrial sector currently accounts for 30% of total emissions. Refinery PM10 Emissions kt Large Combustion Plants Process Units Although refinery PM10 emissions have 1.4 decreased by 27% since 2000, they have 1.2 increased by 47% since 2010, including a 19% year-on-year increase in 2018. 1.0 This latest increase is due to reported increases in large combustion plant emissions 0.8 which may not be representative of the actual 0.6 site conditions. 0.4 0.2 0.0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 Source: UKPIA Biofuels Products Refining Economics Transport PM10 Emissions kt Road Shipping Aviation Railway Other 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2005 2010 2015 2018 1999 Source: NAEI 43 | Statistical Review | 2020 Unlike trends seen in other transport emissions, where much of the the reductions were achieved between 2000 and 2010, PM10 emissions from road transport have decreased steadily throughout the past two decades at an annual average rate of 3%, resulting in an overall decrease of 46% since 2000. Rail and shipping PM10 emissions have also decreased substantially since 2000 (by 68% and 65%, respectively). In the case of rail emissions, however, there has only been a 2% decrease in emissions since 2010. Despite overall reductions in transport PM10 emissions, aviation emissions have increased by 17% since 2000 due to increased demand for air transport. Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment 44 | Statistical Review | 2020 Retail £ UK petroleum The UK has Providing jobs, products over 8000 products and continue to forecourts - the services for the be supplied consumer facing communities at globally aspect of the across the competitive downstream oil country prices sector UK petroleum products, even with some of the highest duties and taxes, continue to be supplied at globally competitive prices. The UK's over 8000 forecourts - the consumer facing aspect of the downstream oil sector - provide jobs, products and services for the communities across the country. UK Pre-Tax Fuel Differential £/l The pre-tax diesel and petrol crack spreads Crude Diesel Petrol (the difference between the cost of crude 0.7 and price of products) for 2019 were both 0.6 higher than their respective 10-year average spreads, as well as the 2018 spreads. 0.5 Both the pre-tax and retail prices of petrol 0.4 and diesel trend with the price of crude. However, fuel duties and VAT, the mandatory 0.3 inclusion of biofuels, and factors such as the $-£ exchange rate and contractual 0.2 arrangements can affect the prices seen at 0.1 fuel stations. 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2010 Source: WoodMac / Bank of England / US EIA Biofuels Products Refining Economics UK Road Fuel Duty and VAT Receipts Billion £ Duty VAT 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 10-Yr 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Avg 45 | Statistical Review | 2020 Source: HMRC / BEIS The road fuels duty accounts for the majority of HM Revenue & Customs' annual fuel taxation receipts: on average about 85%. The duty is also a more reliable source of revenue for the government as it sees minimal change year-on-year: whereas fuel duty receipts have only increased by an average of 0.7% per year since 2010, VAT receipts have increased by an average of 9% per year. The total receipts for 2019 (£31.8 billion) are slightly more than the 10-year average receipts (£30.8 billion) but slightly less than the 2018 receipts (£31.9 billion). Overall receipts have increased by 6% since 2010. Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment UK Petrol Price Breakdown £/l Pre-Tax Duty VAT 1.6 1.4 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 10-Yr 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Avg Source: WoodMac / BEIS Compared to 2018, the average price of petrol at UK pumps in 2019 remained largely constant at £1.25/L (£0.01/L higher than the 10-year average) ending a 2-year trend of increasing prices, which saw an annual average increase of 7%. EU Petrol Price Breakdown €/l Pre-Tax Tax 1.8 1.6 1.4 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 UK AT BE DK FR DE EL IE IT LU NL NO PL ES SE Source: WoodMac The high efficiency of the UK petroleum product supply chain means that the UK has the lowest pre-tax product prices when compared to EU member countries. Year-on- year, petrol prices and taxation rates have remained stable across Europe, decreasing, on average, by less than a tenth of €0.01/L. UK Diesel Price Breakdown £/l Pre-Tax Duty VAT 1.6 1.4 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 10-Yr 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Avg Source: WoodMac / BEIS Diesel prices in the UK continued to increase for the third consecutive year, from £1.29/L to £1.32/L, in 2019. Although the prices have increased, the rate of increase was faster in 2017 and 2018 (an average of 9%/year). A similar trend of slowing rate of price increase can be observed in the UK petrol prices. Prices for diesel remain close to the 10-year average. Biofuels Products Refining Economics EU Diesel Price Breakdown €/l Pre-Tax Tax 1.8 1.6 1.4 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 UK AT BE DK FR DE EL IE IT LU NL NO PL ES SE Source: WoodMac 47 | Statistical Review | 2020 Again, taking advantage of the UK's supply chain efficiency, the pre-tax price for diesel in the UK has remained low, although pre- tax prices in Ireland and Luxembourg match those in the UK for diesel. On average, diesel prices across the EU increased by €0.01/L in 2019 Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Forecourt Ownership Shares Number of Sites Dealer Company Hypermarket 9000 8000 7000 6000 5000 4000 3000 2000 1000 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Experian Catalist The UK's overall trend of decreasing numbers of forecourts is continuing. This decrease is primarily due to decreases in the number of company-owned forecourts (38% decrease since 2010), which is partially offset by a 27% increase in the number of hypermarket forecourts, resulting in an overall decrease in the number of forecourts by 5% since 2010. Dealer- (or Independent-) owned forecourts continue to be the largest ownership type for forecourts in the UK. Average Site Throughput, by Ownership Million litres Hypermarket Dealer Company 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Experian Catalist Although hypermarkets make up a far smaller percentage of the total number of forecourt sites, they have a much higher annual throughput than either the company- or dealer-owned forecourt sites. Further, although the ownership share of hypermarkets has increased since 2010, the throughput of these sites has decreased by 8% over the same period, whereas the throughputs at company- and dealer-owned forecourts increased. Average UK Site Throughput Share, by Ownership Million litres Company 27% Hypermarket 60% Dealer 13% The relative proportion of the total throughput at UK forecourts has remained relatively constant since 2010. On average, hypermarkets account for 60% of the annual throughput, although they only make up 19% of forecourts. On the other hand, dealer-owned forecourts make up 64% of forecourts but only account for 13% of the throughput. Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics Source: Experian Catalist 49 | Statistical Review | 2020 Health and Glossary Safety Mobility 50 | Statistical Review | 2020 Mobility In addition to cars, The propulsion of Hybrid and there are range of light duty vehicles electric vehicles other vehicle fleets is changing towards continue to make that require fuels more hybrid and up less than a electric vehicles million of total (38 million) vehicles on the road Cars, motorcycles, light and heavy goods vehicles, as well as a wide range of other vehicles that keep the UK moving are supplied with a range of fuels from the downstream oil sector. Government efforts to incentivise the uptake of low emissions vehicles have succeeded to increase the numbers of those cars in the car parc and among new car registrations, although they still make up less than 2.5% of the total number of cars on the roads. GB Road Traffic, by Vehicle Type Billion miles Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Goods Vehicles Other 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 2000 2005 2010 2015 2019 Source: DfT GB Vehicle Parc, by Type Millions Cars Motorcycles Light Goods Vehicles Heavy Goods Vehicles Other 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 2005 2010 2015 2019 2000 51 | Statistical Review | 2020 Source: DfT / DVLA The number of miles driven in Great Britain has increased by 14% since 2000. The majority of this increase was achieved by light goods vehicles, which saw an increase in miles driven by 57%. Cars and taxis continue to account for the majority of miles travelled (78% in Great Britain in 2019). The proportion of miles driven by cars and taxis in 2019 fall slightly under the 10-year average of 79%, whereas the proportion of miles travelled by light goods vehicles (15%) lies above the 10-year average of 13%. Great Britain's vehicle parc has increased by a third over the past 20 years, from 28.9 million to 38.7 million vehicles. Research by the University of Hertfordshire estimates that the number of people employed in the "gig" economy doubled from 5% of the adult population in 2016 to 10% in 2019 (University of Hertfordshire et al., 2019). ONS estimates that the gig economy employs 1.1 million adults (Hansard, 2018). These increases could be expected to result in an increase in the number of motorcycles and other two-wheeled vehicles in the parc, but this has not materialised due to the popularity of delivery services. Since 2015, the average annual increase in the number of motorcycles in the vehicle parc has been 0.6% compared to an annual average increase of 1.5% for cars. Light goods vehicles have seen largest increase in numbers: since 2015, the number of these vehicles in the parc has increased at an annual average rate of 3.5%. Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics Great Britain Vehicle Parc Average Share, by Type Buses/Coaches, 0.5% Heavy Goods Vehicles, 1.4% Other, 1.8% Motorcycles, 3.5% Light Goods Vehicles, 9.4% Cars, 83.3% Source: DfT / DVLA Great Britain Car Parc, by Propulsion Millions 35 Petrol-only Diesel-only Hybrid Other 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 2005 2010 2015 2019 2000 Source: DfT / DVLA Great Britain Car Parc, "Other" Propulsions Thousands Hybrid Electric Plug-in/Range-Extended Hybrid Battery-only Gas Other 800 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 2000 2005 2010 2015 2019 Source: DfT / DVLA UK New Car Registration, by Propulsion Thousands Petrol-only Diesel-only Hybrid Other 3000 2500 2000 1500 1000 500 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2010 53 | Statistical Review | 2020 Source: DfT On average, cars and taxis make up over four-fifths of the vehicle parc in Great Britain, while light goods vehicles account for another tenth. In 2019, only the proportional share of light goods vehicles exceeded its 10-year average share. While the overall car parc has also increased by a third since 2000, the number of petrol- only cars has decreased by 11%, while the number of diesel-only cars has increased by nearly three-fold. Over the past two years, this trend has reversed so that the number of petrol-only cars increased by 3%, while the number of diesel-only cars decreased by less than 1%-the first decrease recorded since 2000. At 59%, the 2019 share of petrol-only cars falls below the 10-year average of 63%, whereas the 2019 diesel- only share, at 38%, is above the 10-year average of 36%. Although in absolute terms hybrid and "other" propulsion cars form a very small part of the car parc, they have seen the largest proportional increases. In absolute numbers, there are fewer than a million "other" propulsion cars in the UK. Despite their small numbers, this category grew by 23% in 2019. The fastest growth was seen in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, which grew in numbers by 76% in 2019. Since 2010, hybrid electric vehicles have increased in number by over 500%. The number of new car registrations in the UK has continued to decrease in 2019 (by just over 1%), again led by an 18% decrease in the number of diesel only car registrations. This decrease is partially offset by a 3% increase to the number of petrol- only car registrations. Hybrid car registrations increased by 12%, while hybrid electric car registrations increased by 30%. "Other" propulsion registrations increased by 26%, but their low absolute numbers mean that this increase does not constitute a significant contribution to the overall number of 2019 car registrations Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics UK New Car Registration, "Other" Propulsion Thousands Hybrid Electric Plug-in/Range-extended Hybrid Battery-only Other 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2010 Source: DfT Public EV Charging Connectors, by Type Number of Chargers Slow Fast Rapid Ultra-Rapid 30,000 25,000 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Zap Map, zap-map.com Location of Public EV Charging Connectors, 2019 Number of Connectors Leisure centre, 699, 2% Educational establishment, 752, 2% Other, Dealership forecourt, 2549, 8% 1423, 5% Attraction, 1732, 6% On-street, 6648, 21% Workplace car park, 1932, 6% Public car park, 5857, 18% Service Station, 2027, 6% Retail car park, 4886, Hotel / 15% Accommodation, 3437, 11% Source: Zap Map, zap-map.com UK Forecourt Utilisation Sites Total Number of Sites Vehicles per site Vehicles 8900 4650 8800 4550 8700 4450 8600 4350 8500 4250 8400 4150 8300 4050 8200 3950 8100 3850 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 55 | Statistical Review | 2020 Source: DfT The number of "other" propulsion registrations have increased by 148% since 2015, largely as a result of increases in hybrid electric car registrations. In 2019, the number of battery-only registrations more than doubled, from 15,579 to 37,608. The number of hydrogen fuel cell car registrations also doubled in 2019, increasing from 37 to 80 registrations. The number of gas propulsion cars registered fluctuates heavily but tends to remain below 100 annual registrations. The number of range-extended hybrid registrations fell by 89% in 2019, from 2150 to 248 registrations. The large increases in cars with partial- or total-battery propulsion systems (as seen on page 51) have resulted in a corresponding increase in the number of charging connectors in the UK. Since 2011, the number of charging connectors has increased 19-fold, with the introduction of ultra-rapid connectors in 2018. Although the number of fast and rapid chargers have increased steadily, the number of slow charging connectors in the UK nearly doubled in 2019. The location and speed of chargers is determined by charging behaviours. 55% of on-street connections are slow charging, suggesting that most are used for overnight (or long-term) charging. On the other hand, 72% and 23% of service station connections are, respectively, rapid and ultra-rapid chargers, suggesting that users are imitating behaviours akin to topping-up conventional internal combustion engines with liquid fuels. It should be noted that the number of charging connectors is not directly comparable to the number of forecourts in the UK. Although over time, the number of vehicles per forecourt site has increased, vehicle efficiency and propulsion types have both changed over time. In addition to the increasing burden of vehicles for each forecourt site, the reasons that consumers cite for visiting forecourt sites has changed: as most forecourts have shops, purchasing fuel is now only the third most common "shopper mission" (Association of Convenience Stores, 2019). Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics 56 | Statistical Review | 2020 Health and Safety The amount of In 2019, A workforce effort the industry there were a total of over has put in to reduce of 18 reported 100,000 people workplace hazards RIDDOR (greater has resulted in a than 7 days off generally work) injuries safe industry Given the prevalence of workplace dangers in the downstream oil sector, the industry has put in significant effort to reduce workplace hazards and ensure the safety of employees and contractors. As a result, the industry's process safety event rate continues to decrease. Process Safety Event Rates PSE per million hours Tier 1 Tier 2 2.5 2 1.5 1 0.5 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: UKPIA The occurrence of Tier 1 and 2 process safety events across UKPIA members is represented as the rate of events against the number of total hours worked, normalised per million hours. In 2019, while the Tier 1 rate increased slightly the Tier 2 rate decreased for the second year. The number of Tier 3 events (the number of times a safety-related or instrumented system has been activated on finished petrol tanks) remains zero for the third consecutive year. Number of High-High alarms0in 2019 A High - High Alarm is defined as failure of the trip sensor on tanks when filling resulting in a Tier 3 loss of primary containment HealthSafetyand Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics 57 | Statistical Review | 2020 Glossary Refinery Process Safety Events Number of Events Tier 1 Tier 2 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2010 Source: UKPIA The number of Tier 1 events at refineries is unchanged for the third year, while the number of Tier 2 events has decreased by 41% to 15 in 2019. Terminals Process Safety Events Number of Events Tier 1 Tier 2 5 4 3 2 1 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: UKPIA There was a single Tier 1 event at terminals in 2019 after no occurrences of either Tier 1 or 2 events in 2018. 59 | Statistical Review | 2020 2019 Tier 1 Events by consequence 1 Fire or Explosion >$25k in Cost 4 Losses of Primary Containment 2019 Tier 2 Events by consequence 1 Fire or Explosion >$2.5k in Cost 12 Losses of Primary Containment 2019 Tier 1 Event Consequences 1 Fire or Explosion >$2.5k in Cost None 2019 Tier 2 Events by consequence None None Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics RIDDOR >7 Days Injury Occurences Injuries per 100k workers Refinery Employees Refinery Contractors Marketing Employees 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 Source: UKPIA Reported injuries, diseases, and dangerous occurrences (RIDDOR) >7-day figures show the frequency of injuries in three downstream oil sector worker categories per 100 000 workers. In 2019, there were no injuries among marketing employees, down from a single injury in 2018. 4 injuries were reported among refinery employees in 2019, up from zero injuries in 2018. There has been a large jump in injuries among refinery contractors, year-on-year, in 2019. Although the rate represents this as an increase from 109 in 2018 to 190 in 2019, in absolute terms there were 14 injuries in 2019 compared to 8 in 2018. Frequency of Lost Work Injuries LWI per million hours Refinery Contractor Refinery Employee Marketing Contractor Marketing Employee 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: UKPIA The lost work injury frequency presents lost work incidents relative to the millions of hours worked. Year-on-year, there was minimal change in the frequency of lost work injuries among refinery workers in 2019. The lost work injury frequency rate increased substantially (over 400%) year-on-year in 2018 for marketing contractors but decreased by 32% in 2019. Overall, the frequency of lost work injuries among UKPIA members decreased by 23% in 2019. Here again, the frequency is not representative of the absolute number of injuries: among refinery workers 7 injuries were reported (up from 6 in 2018), and 4 were reported among marketing employees (down from 9 in 2018). Refining Injuries, by Type Reported Injuries Medical Treatment Cases Restricted Work Injuries Lost Work Injuries 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: UKPIA The total number of reported refining injuries decreased for the second year, from a total of 26 in 2018 to 22 in 2019, mostly through a 78% decrease in reported restricted work injuries. This was partially balanced by an 18% increase in medical treatment cases and a 17% increase in lost work injuries. HealthSafetyand Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics 61 | Statistical Review | 2020 Glossary 62 | Statistical Review | 2020 Glossary "battery-only" car propelled by battery power alone BEIS Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy CCC Committee for Climate Change CH4 Methane C4H6 1,3-Butadiene C6H6 Benzene CHP Combined Heat and Power CO Carbon Monoxide CO2 Carbon Dioxide CVM SA Chain-linked Volume Measure, Seasonally Adjusted DAQI Daily Air Quality Index DEFRA Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs DfT Department for Transport "diesel-only" car propelled by diesel fuel alone DVLA Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency E5 A petrol blend with a maximum ethanol content of 5% by volume and 2.7% oxygen content by mass E10 A petrol blend with a maximum ethanol content of 10% by volume and 3.7% oxygen content by mass EC European Council EV electric vehicle FAME Fatty Acid Methyl Ester FQD Fuel Quality Directive GAAP Generally Accepted Accounting Principles GDP Gross Domestic Product GHG Greenhouse Gas HMRC Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs HVO Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Hybrid car propelled by some combination of an internal combustion engine and an electric motor ICE internal combustions IMO 2020 International Maritime Organisation's 2020 sulphur regulation LCP large combustion plant LWI lost work injury NAEI National Atmospheric Emissions Inventory NDC Nationally Determined Contribution NMVOC Non-Methane Volatile Organic Compound NOx Nitrogen Oxide -oe oil equivalent 63 | Statistical Review | 2020 Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics 64 | Statistical Review | 2020 ONS Office for National Statistics O3 Ozone "petrol-only" car propelled by petrol fuel alone PM10 Particulate Matter (10 m or less in diameter) PSE process safety event RED Renewable Energy Directive RES-T renewable energy share, transport RIDDOR Reporting of injuries, diseases, and dangerous occurrences ROCE Return on Capital Employed RTFC Renewable Transport Fuel Certificate RTFO Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation SO2 Sulphur Dioxide "sulphur-free" fuels with less than 10 ppm sulphur tCO2e tonnes of Carbon Dioxide equivalents ULEZ Ultra Low Emissions Zone US EIA United States Energy Information Administration VAT Value-Added Tax Countries Where two-letter country codes are used, they are those used by the European Union to refer to member and associated states. Where three-letter country codes are used, they are those listed in ISO 3166 alpha-3. The only exception is Saudi Arabia, as SAU, for clarity. Greenhouse Gases Carbon Dioxide (CO2): the most significant GHG emitted in the UK. CO2 contributes to climate change due to its positive radiative forcing effect. Fuel combustion contributed to 96% of CO2 emissions in 2018. Methane (CH4): the second most significant GHG emitted in the UK. CH4 contributes to climate change due to its positive radiative forcing effect. Major sources include enteric fermentation, landfilling of wastes, and leakage from the gas distribution system. (DEFRA, 2020) Air Pollutants 1,3-Butadiene(C4H6): A type of NMVOC. C4H6 emissions are of concern due to their effects on human health, specifically causing irritation to the eyes, throat, and lungs, and are carcinogens. C4H6 is released due to fuel combustion. Transport and industry are major source of C4H6 emissions. Benzene (C6H6): A type of NMVOC. C6H6 emissions are of concern due to their effects on human health, specifically they cause difficulty thinking, changes to heart function, decrease blood cell formation, and are carcinogens. Petrol vapour and transport emissions are major sources of C6H6 emissions. Carbon Monoxide (CO): arises from incomplete fuel combustion. CO emissions are of concern due to their effects on human health, specifically leading to decreased uptake of oxygen by lungs, and its role in tropospheric ozone formation. Residential sector combustion, road transport, and industry are major sources of CO. 65 | Statistical Review | 2020 Health and Glossary Safety Mobility Retail Environment Biofuels Products Refining Economics 66 | Statistical Review | 2020 Nitrogen Oxide (NOx): of concern due to their effects on human health, specifically causing lung irritation and lowering resistance of pneumonia, bronchitis, and other respiratory infections. In the presence of sunlight, NOx reacts to produce photochemical smog, and if hydrocarbons are present, can react to produce ozone. Almost 97% of all NOx is emitted during fuel combustion, making transport, energy production, and industry the primary sources of NOx. Non-Methane Volatile Organic Compound (NMVOC): a wide variation of organic compounds, the majority of which display similar behaviour in the atmosphere. Some NMVOCs have direct impacts on human health. NMVOCs are emitted as combustion products, as vapour arising from petrol and solvent use, and from various other sources. Industry, fossil fuel extraction and distribution, and agricultures are the major sources of NMVOCs. Ozone (O3): Ozone is not emitted directly but is formed in the atmosphere of a large spatial scale by the sunlight-initiated oxidation of VOCs and CO in the presence of NOx. Ozone is detrimental to human health. Particulate Matter (PM10): particulate matter with an aerodynamic diameter of less than 10m. The physical and chemical composition, source, and size of airborne particulate matter varies widely. Concentrations of particles in the atmosphere is linked with human health effects and plays a role in the forming of winter-time smog. The PM10 standard was designed to identify those particles likely to be inhaled by humans. Road transport, especially diesel-propulsion vehicles, and industry, especially construction and quarrying, are major sources of PM10. Sulphur Dioxide (SO2): Along with PM10 plays a role in the forming of winter-time smog. SO2 emissions have human health effects, notably causing irritation of the nose and throat, leading to the narrowing of airways. Asthma-sufferers are especially susceptible to SO2 concentrations. Fuel combustion accounts for 94% of SO2 emissions in the UK and originate from fuels' sulphur content. 