Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UKPIA UK Petroleum Industry Association : calls for action in energy manifesto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 09:10am EST

The UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) has today launched an energy manifesto ahead of the December general election, calling on the next Government to take the actions needed to strengthen the UK's economically vital downstream oil sector whilst supporting the industry's evolution to contribute to 'Net Zero' carbon emissions goals by 2050.

UKPIA's energy manifesto, Action Not Words, highlights three key areas that need to be addressed in the next parliamentary term to ensure the continued success of the downstream oil sector - an industry that currently supports 300,000 jobs and £21.2 billion to GDP - whilst laying the policy framework that will enable companies to pursue the development of low-carbon energy solutions.

The three policy asks are:

  • To agree a future relationship with the EU that ensures access to the European market and maintains competitiveness.
  • To support policies to allow the development of all low-carbon fuels and technologies to contribute to 'Net Zero'.
  • To demonstrate Government leadership in the development of industrial clusters.

UKPIA Director-General Stephen Marcos Jones said, 'This election is one of the most important for generations, with the next Parliament faced with big decisions on our relationship with the EU and how we address climate change. When facing those challenges it is essential that the government does so without unwittingly undermining industries like oil refining and fuels marketing that do so much for the UK economy, and can play a major role in meeting decarbonisation targets in future.

'I would encourage every candidate in this election to read this manifesto for change in our downstream oil sector, and realise that by working together - Parliament, Government and industry - we can take the bold decisions necessary to build a low-carbon 21st century energy industry for all.'

ENDS

Notes to editors:

The UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) represent eight oil refining and marketing companies that operate the six major oil refineries in the UK and source over 85% of the transport fuels used. UKPIA members also own around 1,250 of the UK's 8,476 filling stations in the UK.

UKPIA's Action Not Words: An energy manifesto for change is available to download here.

Disclaimer

UKPIA - UK Petroleum Industry Association published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 14:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:30aCanada Inflation Stays Close to 2% in October--Update
DJ
09:28aU.S. aviation regulator pledges rigorous certification for Boeing 777X
RE
09:25aKINGWORLD MEDICINES : Continuing connected transactions - proposed annual caps for the three years ending 31 december 2022
PU
09:25aK H : Inside information - expected significant decrease in loss before tax
PU
09:21aSouth African Airways running out of cash as unions seek to expand strike
RE
09:20aNASDAQ OMX NORDIC NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM : Results of interest rate adjustment – public housing - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
PU
09:20aHUARONG INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL : (1) change of executive director and chief executive officer; and (2) change of composition of board committees
PU
09:20aOREZONE GOLD : Announces Ian Chang as VP Projects and Additional Site-Based Appointments
PU
09:20aOSRAM LICHT : english
PU
09:20aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Industry body asks nation to test its energy knowledge
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
3FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
4EUROSTOXX : Trade friction, oil drive European shares to worst day in six weeks
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group