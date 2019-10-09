UKRSIBBANK : held the semi-annual meeting with corporate clients

UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group held a regular semi-annual meeting of corporate business clients, where he shared important information, business intelligence, forecasts, key macroeconomic trends and trends.

After the opening speech of Philippe Dumel, Chairman of the Management Board of UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, Pavlo Kukhta, First Deputy Minister of Economy Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine, spoke about the main macroeconomic challenges for the Ukrainian economy. Hlib Vyshlinsky also delivered a speech from the Center for Economic Strategies.

According to UKRSIBBANK analysts, in 2019, the Ukrainian economy shows positive dynamics, the main driver of which is сonsumer demand.

'In the Ukrainian economy for the 14th quarter in a row, there is a tendency to increase. Strong domestic demand is the main driver behind sharp acceleration in 2 Q Consumer. Consumer demand is driven by an improve in sentiments, rise in real wages, consumer lending and personal money remittances. Strong hryvnia, together with widening food supply, decline in global energy prices and the central bank's tight monetary, contributes to CPI growth slowdown. Thanks to GDP growth, the country's external debt-to-GDP is steadily improving, hitting 56% in 1H19. The government is aiming at the reaching 52.1% by the end of 2019 and 44.9% by the end of 2021', - said Serhii Yahnych, Head of Investment Business UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group.

In his report, Serhii Yahnych dwelt on various accents, in particular, global economic growth, BNP Paribas GDP growth forecasts, monetary policy, spoke about the economic projections 2019-2020.

The conference concluded with a speech by Hans Broucke, Head of Corporate Banking, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group.

It should be noted that UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group has been gathering its customers quarterly for the fifth year - these are leading international and major national companies for special meetings and conferences. This time the event was attended by more than 200 corporate business clients, received expert opinion and analytical data on the economic situation both in international and local markets.