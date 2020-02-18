Log in
UKRSIBBANK : launches Internet Acquiring solution for corporate and SME customers

02/18/2020 | 03:14am EST

UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group has entered into a partnership with Portmone.com to launch an Internet Acquiring solution for corporate, medium and small business clients.

Understanding the needs of our customers and taking into account the rapid growth of e-commerce in Ukraine, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group helps to increase the revenues of its customers through a solution which makes it possible to make online purchases by credit/debit cards using a secure electronic payment system.

'The e-commerce market in Ukraine is growing at 15% annually and, according to experts, will reach UAH 8 billion in 2020. Due to the growing demand for Internet acquiring among current and potential customers of the bank, we decided to cooperate with Portmone.com. Portmone.com was selected taking into account their credentials in the field of processing cashless payments. Technically, the service meets all essential requirements and has the highest level of security' - said Hans Broucke, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Head of Corporate Banking at UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group.

'The implementation of new technological solutions for electronic and mobile commerce is a priority for Portmone.com. Our platform processes about 100 million transactions per year, serving thousands of business and customers of our partner banks. We notice impressive synergy in expanding collaboration with UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, that will allow us to better meet the needs of the bank's customers' - comments Svyatoslav Komakha, CEO of Portmone.com.

Disclaimer

UkrSibbank PAT published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 08:13:00 UTC
