UKRSIBBANK : together with SUP will hold a SUP Agro Day

On September 26, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group with SUP will hold SUP Agro Day to share with Ukraine's leading agro companies global experience in the agrarian business, to talk about innovations and state of the art agro technologies.

'The agricultural sector is one of the key components of the Ukrainian economy. To make our farmers' businesses more successful and technological, we invite them to various meetings with global agro-industry experts', said Hans Broucke, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Head of Corporate Business at UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group.

SUP Agro Day is a great opportunity to learn more about global trends and discover new experience of leading entrepreneurs in the agricultural business. Key topics to the discussion are:

how innovations can transform agribusinesses to success

the main focus of the agricultural producer. Ukrainian and world practices

global trends in the agricultural market and how it could be implemented by SMEs

competition with world leaders in the local market

logistic barriers and how to resolve it

We remind, that UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group constantly gathers its clients at special meetings-conferences, where bank shares the latest economic trends, best world practices and discusses the development prospects.