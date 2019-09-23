Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UKRSIBBANK : together with SUP will hold a SUP Agro Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:07am EDT

On September 26, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group with SUP will hold SUP Agro Day to share with Ukraine's leading agro companies global experience in the agrarian business, to talk about innovations and state of the art agro technologies.

'The agricultural sector is one of the key components of the Ukrainian economy. To make our farmers' businesses more successful and technological, we invite them to various meetings with global agro-industry experts', said Hans Broucke, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Head of Corporate Business at UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group.

SUP Agro Day is a great opportunity to learn more about global trends and discover new experience of leading entrepreneurs in the agricultural business. Key topics to the discussion are:

  • how innovations can transform agribusinesses to success
  • the main focus of the agricultural producer. Ukrainian and world practices
  • global trends in the agricultural market and how it could be implemented by SMEs
  • competition with world leaders in the local market
  • logistic barriers and how to resolve it

We remind, that UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group constantly gathers its clients at special meetings-conferences, where bank shares the latest economic trends, best world practices and discusses the development prospects.

Disclaimer

UkrSibbank PAT published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 07:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:57aENI : announced as Global Compact LEAD
PU
03:55aPERFECT WORLD'S 'RE : Evolve' Nominated for ROOKIE PRIZE TGS2019
AQ
03:55aWorld's Largest Electronics Marketplace Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) & electronicAsia Open in October
BU
03:54aEDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : Form 8.3 - Eddie Stobart Logistics plc
AQ
03:53aALM. BRAND A/S : – Weekly report on share buybacks
AQ
03:52aBEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GR : UCD Puts Up a Good Show in BUCG's Badminton Matches 2019-09-23
PU
03:47aSAP : Personalizing Workplace Learning with SAP and EMOTIV
PU
03:46aTOKMANNI OYJ : Members of Tokmanni Group's Nomination Board
AQ
03:45aLessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook
RE
03:44aUNIVERSAL HEALTH INTL : CARIBBEAN-HEALTH - PAHO prepares for UN High-level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage in the Caribbean
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded as British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2Asian shares ease on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%
3SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
4THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook
5AIRBUS SE : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group