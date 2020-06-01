UL : Names Linda Chapin Chief Human Resources Officer

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Inc. (UL) announced today that Linda Chapin has joined the organization as senior vice president and chief human resources officer. She will report to Jennifer Scanlon, UL's president and chief executive officer.

Chapin will be UL's first CHRO with responsibility for a 360-degree employee experience, which is built around the company's mission to create a safer world. In this role, she will be responsible for leading and developing all fundamental aspects of human resources strategy and operations across 40+ countries, training and development, and Environmental Health and Safety.

"As UL works to create a holistic employee experience, we are confident that Linda's extensive experience and global perspective will help us execute that vision in new dynamic ways that remain consistent with our mission and culture," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL. "I am delighted to welcome Linda to UL and look forward to continuing to elevate UL as a best-in-class workplace in all countries in which we operate."

Chapin brings a wealth of global leadership experience from numerous companies spanning multi-industrial, technology and professional services. She most recently served in senior HR roles for Johnson Controls, and also worked at Logica and Hewlett Packard. Additionally, she has provided specialized consulting services to a wide range of organizations. Throughout her career, Chapin has resided in multiple countries including Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Australia. She will be based in UL's Northbrook, IL headquarters location.

"It is incredibly exciting to join a team that is fueled by a passion for creating a safer world," said Linda Chapin, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, UL. "I believe that empowering trust is the most important thing we can do for one another and I am honored to work for a company that is passionate about trust."

Chapin is passionate about giving back to her community through volunteering and other activities, and most recently served on the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County Advisory Board. She graduated from Southern Illinois University and completed executive leadership training programs at Northwestern University and Southern Methodist University (SMU). She is relocating from Milwaukee and will reside in the Chicagoland area with her family.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

