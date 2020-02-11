UMP Healthcare : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UMP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 722)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the information currently available to the Board and the preliminary review of the unaudited management accounts of the Group, the Board expects that, for the six months ended 31 December 2019 ("1HFY2020"), the Group will report a net profit of approximately HK$49 million as compared to a reported net loss of approximately HK$15 million for the six months ended 31 December 2018 ("1HFY2019").

Such comparatively significant increase in the net profit for 1HFY2020 as compared to the reported net loss in 1HFY2019 was primarily due to (i) a non-cashequity-settledshare-based payment expense of HK$46 million incurred in 1HFY2019 in connection with the issuance of 110,411,000 Warrants of the Company to Zheng He in accordance with terms and conditions of the Warrant Instrument, which did not recur in 1HFY2020; and (ii) during 1HFY2020, a reversal of the non-cashequity-settledshare-based payment expense of approximately HK$15 million was recorded since the associated terms and conditions for the Second and Third Vesting Milestones had not been met before its expiration on 14 November 2019. Please refer to the announcements of the Company dated 27 July 2018, 30 August 2018 and 6 December 2018 and the circular of the Company dated 29 October 2018 (the "Circular") for further details. Terms defined in the Circular shall have the same meanings when used in this announcement.