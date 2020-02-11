UMP Healthcare : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Based on the preliminary review of the unaudited management accounts of the Group, the Company expects to report (i) 1HFY2020 revenue of approximately HK$307 million (1HFY2019: HK$262 million) and (ii) 1HFY2020 adjusted EBITDA1 of approximately HK$50 million (1HFY2019 adjusted EBITDA: HK$39 million), representing a period to period increase of approximately 17% and 28%, respectively. The Company will provide additional breakdown of financial and operational information in its interim results announcement for 1HFY2020.
The Company has yet to finalise its interim results for 1HFY2020. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary review of the Company's management accounts with reference to the information currently available to the Board and is not based on any figures or information that has been audited or reviewed by the auditors or the audit committee of the Company. Shareholders and investors are advised to read carefully the interim results announcement of the Company for 1HFY2020, which is expected to be published before the end of February 2020.
Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
1 Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and further adjusted selected non-cash and non-operating related items. Adjusted EBITDA is aimed at providing to shareholders a proxy of the operating cash flow generated by the Group. The Adjusted EBITDA is not standard measures under Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS") and therefore should not be considered in isolation or constructed as substitutes for analysis of HKFRS financial measures.