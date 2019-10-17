UMP Healthcare : PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 10/17/2019 | 05:29am EDT Send by mail :

UMP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 722) PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the annual general meeting of UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited to be held at Room 1404-1408, 14th Floor, Wing On House, 71 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 2:30 p.m. is set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.ump.com.hk). If you are not able to attend the annual general meeting, please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the annual general meeting if they so wish, and in such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. 18 October 2019 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board 1. Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 2. Proposed Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 3. Proposed Granting of General Mandate to Repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 4. Proposed Granting of General Mandate to Issue Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 5. Annual General Meeting and Proxy Arrangement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 6. Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 7. Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 Appendix I - Details of the Retiring Directors Proposed to be Re-electedat the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 Appendix II - Explanatory Statement on the Share Buy-back Mandate. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 i DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: "Annual General Meeting" the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Room 1404-1408, 14th Floor, Wing On House, 71 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 2:30 p.m., to consider and, if appropriate, to approve the resolutions contained in the notice of the meeting which is set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof "Articles of Association" the amended and restated articles of association of the Company currently in force "Board" the board of Directors "Company" UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "controlling shareholder(s)" and shall have the meanings given to them under the Listing Rules "substantial shareholder(s)" "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "East Majestic" East Majestic Group Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands with limited liability, which is one of the controlling shareholders of the Company and wholly-owned by Dr. Sun Yiu Kwong "EM Team" EM Team Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands with limited liability, which is one of the controlling shareholders of the Company and wholly-owned by Dr. Sun Yiu Kwong "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries at the relevant time "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC 1 DEFINITIONS "Issuance Mandate" a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at the Annual General Meeting to exercise all powers of the Company to allot, issue or deal with additional Shares of not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution contained in item 6 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular "Latest Practicable Date" 14 October 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in this circular "Listing Date" 27 November 2015, being the date of listing of Shares on the Stock Exchange "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "PRC" People's Republic of China "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong "Share(s)" ordinary shares of HK$0.001 each in the issued capital of the Company "Share Buy-back Mandate" a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors at the Annual General Meeting to exercise all power of the Company to repurchase Shares which shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution contained in item 5 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Takeovers Code" the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs approved by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong as amended from time to time 2 LETTER FROM THE BOARD UMP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 722) Executive Directors: Registered Office: Dr. SUN Yiu Kwong (Chairman of the Board Cricket Square, and Chief Executive Officer) Hutchins Drive, Ms. KWOK Cheuk Kwan, Jacquen PO Box 2681, (Managing Director) Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Mr. TSANG On Yip, Patrick Cayman Islands Dr. SUN Man Kin, Michael Mr. LEE Kar Chung, Felix Principal Place of Business in Dr. LEE Pak Cheung, Patrick Hong Kong: Room 1404-1408, 14th Floor, Independent Non-executive Directors: Wing On House, Mr. LEE Luen Wai, John BBS JP 71 Des Voeux Road Central, Dr. LI Kwok Tung, Donald SBS JP Hong Kong Mr. YEUNG Wing Sun, Mike 18 October 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir/Madam, PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide the Shareholders with information in respect of certain resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 November 2019. 3 LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS In accordance with Article 84(1) of the Articles of Association, Dr. SUN Yiu Kwong, Ms. KWOK Cheuk Kwan, Jacquen and Dr. SUN Man Kin, Michael shall retire at the Annual General Meeting. All of the above retiring Directors, being eligible, will offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. Details of the retiring Directors are set out in Appendix I to this circular in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Listing Rules. 3. PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 15 November 2018, a general mandate was granted to the Directors to repurchase Shares. Such mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. In order to give the Company the flexibility to repurchase Shares if and when appropriate, an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to approve the granting of the Share Buy-back Mandate to the Directors to repurchase Shares on the Stock Exchange not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution contained in item 5 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular (i.e. a total of 75,781,800 Shares on the basis that the issued share capital of the Company remains unchanged on the date of the Annual General Meeting). The Directors wish to state that they have no immediate plan to repurchase any Shares pursuant to the Share Buy-back Mandate. An explanatory statement required by the Listing Rules to provide the Shareholders with requisite information reasonably necessary for them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the granting of the Share Buy-back Mandate is set out in Appendix II to this circular. 4. PROPOSED GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 15 November 2018, a general mandate was granted to the Directors to issue Shares. Such mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. In order to give the Company the flexibility to issue Shares if and when appropriate, an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to approve the granting of the Issuance Mandate to the Directors to allot, issue or deal with additional Shares of not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of passing of the proposed ordinary resolution contained in item 6 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting as set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular (i.e. a total of 151,563,600 Shares on the basis that the issued share capital of the Company remains unchanged on the date of the Annual General Meeting). An ordinary resolution to extend the Issuance Mandate by adding the number of Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Share Buy-back Mandate will also be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. 4 LETTER FROM THE BOARD 5. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND PROXY ARRANGEMENT The notice of the Annual General Meeting is set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular. Pursuant to the Listing Rules and the Articles of Association, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. An announcement on the poll results will be published by the Company after the Annual General Meeting in the manner prescribed under the Listing Rules. On a poll, every Shareholder present in person or by proxy or, in the case of a Shareholder being a corporation, by its duly authorised representative shall have one vote for every fully paid Share of which he is the holder. A Shareholder entitled to more than one vote on a poll needs not use all his votes or cast all the votes he uses in the same way. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 18 November 2019 to Wednesday, 20 November 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 15 November 2019. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed with this circular and such form of proxy is also published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.ump.com.hk). To be valid, the form of proxy must be completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposited, together with the power of attorney or other authority, (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting if you so wish and in such event, your proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked. 6. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. 5 LETTER FROM THE BOARD 7. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the proposed re-election of retiring Directors and granting of the Share Buy-back Mandate and the Issuance Mandate are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited SUN Yiu Kwong Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 6 APPENDIX I DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The following are details of the Directors (as required by the Listing Rules) who will retire and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. DR. SUN YIU KWONG, CHAIRMAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Position and Experience Dr. SUN Yiu Kwong (孫耀江), aged 76, is a founding member of the Group and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is primarily responsible for the overall formulation, supervision and guidance of business strategies, planning and development of the Group. He is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Dr. Sun is also a director of various companies of the Group. With over 45 years of experience in family medicine practice, Dr. Sun is a Founder Fellow of the Hong Kong College of Family Physicians. He is a Clinical Associate Professor (honorary) in Faculty of Medicine, Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Honorary Clinical Assistant Professor in Department of Family Medicine and Primary Care, The University of Hong Kong. Dr. Sun is one of the pioneer Hong Kong doctors to participate in the healthcare development and training of medical professionals in the PRC. With his wealth of experience in the PRC, in particular his involvement and exposure in the training programmes of various institutions, he plays a leading role in the strategic planning and development of the Group's healthcare business in the PRC. He obtained a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Hong Kong in November 1967 and became a Fellow of the Hong Kong College of Family Physicians in September 1987 and a Fellow of the Hong Kong Academy of Medicine in the specialty of Family Medicine in December 1993. He registered as a specialist in Family Medicine in March 1998. Save as disclosed above, Dr. Sun did not hold any other directorships in companies listed in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years. Length of service Dr. Sun was appointed as a Director on 23 April 2015 and re-designated as an executive Director on 29 August 2015. Dr. Sun has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years commencing from the Listing Date, which has been renewed for a further three year period until 27 November 2021 (based on the same terms and conditions). Dr. Sun is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company pursuant to the Articles of Association. Relationships Dr. Sun is the father of Dr. Sun Man Kin, Michael and the father-in-law of Mr. Tsang On Yip, Patrick both of whom are executive Directors. He is the sole shareholder and a director of East Majestic. He is also the sole shareholder and director of EM Team. 7 APPENDIX I DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Interests in Shares As at the Latest Practicable Date, Dr. Sun was deemed to be interested in a total of 243,756,343 Shares held by East Majestic and EM Team, representing approximately of 32.17% of the issued share capital of the Company pursuant to Part XV of the SFO. He was also beneficially interested in 16,726,000 Shares, representing approximately 2.21% of the issued share capital of the Company. Dr Sun was interested in 700,000 shares and 500,000 shares granted to him by the Company under the Share Award Scheme on 17 July 2018 and 27 September 2019 respectively, and 2,300,000 underlying shares granted to him under the Post-IPO Share Option Scheme on 6 November 2018. Director's emoluments Total emoluments (including Director's fee, salary, bonus and other benefits as well as the value of share options granted) payable to Dr. Sun for the year ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately HK$9,405,000. The remuneration and compensation package of Dr. Sun is determined by the Board on the recommendations made by the remuneration committee which take into account salaries paid by comparable companies, his time commitment and responsibilities and performance of the Group. Information that needs to be disclosed and matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders There is no information which is disclosable nor is/was Dr. Sun involved in any of the matters required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters concerning Dr. Sun that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. MS. KWOK CHEUK KWAN, JACQUEN, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Position and Experience Ms. KWOK Cheuk Kwan, Jacquen (郭卓君), aged 51, is the Managing Director of the Company. She is responsible for the overall management and business development of the Group and initiating and leading business projects in collaboration with medical insurance companies and corporate customers. Ms. Kwok is also responsible for developing the management team with a view to enhancing operational efficiency and expanding the Group's business activities. Ms. Kwok is one of the key members in establishing the administration arm of the Group. She has over 25 years of experience in health schemes management and providers network administration to support the healthcare plan's implementation in the Group's network. She is actively involved in developing the infrastructure of the Group such as information technology platforms and medical network facilities. In the recent years, Ms. Kwok is also leading and managing the corporate development, the merger and acquisition investments, and the business expansion in the mainland China for the Group. Ms. Kwok is also a director of various companies of the Group. 8 APPENDIX I DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Ms. Kwok obtained a Bachelor of Arts in International Business Studies (Hons) from the City University of Hong Kong in November 1991 and obtained a Bachelor of Laws from Peking University in July 1996. She also obtained a Master of Science in Management (Health Services Management) from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2003. Save as disclosed above, Ms. Kwok did not hold any other directorships in companies listed in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years. Length of service She was appointed as a Director on 5 November 2014 and re-designated as an executive Director on 29 August 2015. Ms. Kwok has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years commencing from the Listing Date which has been renewed for a further three year period until 27 November 2021 (based on the same terms and conditions). Ms. Kwok is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company pursuant to the Articles of Association. Relationships Ms. Kwok does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders, or controlling shareholders of the Company. Interests in Shares As at the Latest Practicable Date, Ms. Kwok was beneficially interested in 17,748,657 Shares, representing approximately 2.34% of the issued share capital of the Company. She was also interested in (i) 11,380,000 underlying Shares granted to her by the Company under the Pre- IPO Share Option Scheme on 18 August 2015; (ii) 500,000 shares and 200,000 shares granted to her by the Company under the Share Award Scheme on 17 July 2018 and 27 September 2019 respectively; and (iii) 1,500,000 underlying shares granted to her under the Post-IPO Share Option Scheme on 6 November 2018. Director's emoluments Total emoluments (including Director's fee, salary, bonus and other benefits as well as the value of share options granted) payable to Ms. Kwok for the year ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately HK$5,459,000. The remuneration and compensation package of Ms. Kwok is determined by the Board on the recommendations made by the remuneration committee which take into account salaries paid by comparable companies, her time commitment and responsibilities and performance of the Group. 9 APPENDIX I DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Information that needs to be disclosed and matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders There is no information which is disclosable nor is/was Ms. Kwok involved in any of the matters required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters concerning Ms. Kwok that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. DR. SUN MAN KIN, MICHAEL, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Position and Experience Dr. SUN Man Kin, Michael (孫文堅), aged 41, is a specialist in Radiology and is responsible for expanding the global imaging business of the Group as well as building the physician networks. Dr. Sun has over 14 years of experience in medicine and has been the Chief Radiologist of the Group since July 2012. He is currently a radiologist, a director and a shareholder of ProCare Medical Imaging and Laboratory Centre Limited, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. He is also a consultant radiologist of the Group and a director of various members of the Group. Dr. Sun obtained a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Hong Kong in December 2002. He became a Fellow of the Royal College of Radiologist in October 2007 and a Fellow of the Hong Kong College of Radiologists in October 2010. He also became a Fellow of the Hong Kong Academy of Medicine in the specialty of Radiology in June 2010. Save as disclosed above, Dr. Sun did not hold any directorships in companies listed in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years. Length of service Dr. Sun was appointed as a Director on 18 August 2015 and re-designated as an executive Director on 29 August 2015. Dr. Sun has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years commencing from the Listing Date which has been renewed for a further three year period until 27 November 2021 (based on the same terms and conditions). Dr. Sun is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company pursuant to the Articles of Association. Relationships Dr. Sun is the son of Dr. Sun Yiu Kwong, the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and executive Director and the brother-in-law of Mr. Tsang On Yip, Patrick, an executive Director. He is also a director of East Majestic. 10 APPENDIX I DETAILS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Interests in Shares As at the Latest Practicable Date, Dr. Sun was beneficially interested in 12,590,000 Shares, representing approximately 1.66% of the issued share capital of the Company. He was also interested in 400,000 shares and 100,000 shares granted to him by the Company under the Share Award Scheme on 17 July 2018 and 27 September 2019 respectively, and 1,500,000 underlying shares granted to him under the Post-IPO Share Option Scheme on 6 November 2018. Director's emoluments Total emoluments (including Director's fee, salary, bonus and other benefits as well as the value of share options granted) payable to Dr. Sun for the year ended 30 June 2019 amounted to approximately HK$1,413,000. The remuneration and compensation package of Dr. Sun is determined by the Board on the recommendations made by the remuneration committee which take into account salaries paid by comparable companies, her time commitment and responsibilities and performance of the Group. Information that needs to be disclosed and matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders There is no information which is disclosable nor is/was Dr. Sun involved in any of the matters required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters concerning Dr. Sun that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. 11 APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE SHARE BUY-BACK MANDATE The following is an explanatory statement required by the Listing Rules to provide the Shareholders with requisite information reasonably necessary for them to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the ordinary resolution to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting in relation to the granting of the Share Buy-back Mandate. 1. LISTING RULES The Listing Rules permit companies with a primary listing on the Stock Exchange to repurchase their shares on the Stock Exchange subject to certain restrictions, the most important of which are summarized below: the shares to be repurchased by a company must be fully paid-up; the company has previously sent to its shareholders an explanatory statement complying with the Listing Rules; and all on market repurchase of shares by a company with its primary listing on the Stock Exchange must be approved in advance by an ordinary resolution, either by way of a specific approval in relation to specific transactions or by a general mandate to the directors of the company to make such repurchase, and a copy of such resolution together with the necessary documentation have been delivered to the Stock Exchange in accordance with the Listing Rules. 2. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 757,818,000 Shares. Subject to the passing of the ordinary resolution set out in item 5 of the notice of the Annual General Meeting in respect of the granting of the Share Buy-back Mandate and on the basis that the issued share capital of the Company remains unchanged on the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. being 757,818,000 Shares, the Directors would be authorized under the Share Buy-back Mandate to repurchase, during the period in which the Share Buy-back Mandate remains in force, a total of 75,781,800 Shares, representing 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the Annual General Meeting. 3. REASONS FOR SHARE BUY-BACK The Directors believe that the granting of the Share Buy-back Mandate is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Shares buy-back may, depending on the market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value per Share and/or earnings per Share and will only be made when the Directors believe that such a buy-back will benefit the Company and the Shareholders. 12 APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE SHARE BUY-BACK MANDATE 4. FUNDING OF SHARE BUY-BACK The Company may only apply funds legally available for share buy-back in accordance with its Articles of Association, the laws of the Cayman Islands and/or any other applicable laws, as the case may be. 5. IMPACT OF SHARE BUY-BACK There might be a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company (as compared with the position disclosed in the audited accounts contained in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2019) in the event that the Share Buy-back Mandate was to be carried out in full at any time during the proposed buy-back period. However, the Directors do not intend to exercise the Share Buy-back Mandate to such extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements of the Company or the gearing levels which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time appropriate for the Company. 6. MARKET PRICES OF SHARES The highest and lowest prices per Share at which Shares have traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the previous 12 months up to and including the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Month Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2018 October 1.78 1.60 November 1.89 1.68 December 1.80 1.60 2019 January 1.70 1.57 February 1.75 1.60 March 1.83 1.60 April 1.76 1.51 May 1.75 1.46 June 1.60 1.42 July 1.50 1.30 August 1.35 1.12 September 1.46 1.20 October (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 1.61 1.45 13 APPENDIX II EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE SHARE BUY-BACK MANDATE 7. GENERAL To the best of their knowledge and having made all reasonable enquiries, none of the Directors nor any of their respective close associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) have any present intention to sell any Shares to the Company in the event that the granting of the Share Buy-back Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. The Company has not been notified by any core connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company that they have a present intention to sell any Shares to the Company, or that they have undertaken not to sell any Shares held by them to the Company in the event that the granting of the Share Buy-back Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange to exercise the power of the Company to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Share Buy-back Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. 8. TAKEOVERS CODE If as a result of a buy-back of Shares pursuant to the Share Buy-back Mandate, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such an increase will be treated as an acquisition of voting rights for the purposes of the Takeovers Code. Accordingly, a Shareholder or a group of Shareholders acting in concert (within the meaning under the Takeovers Code), depending on the level of increase in the Shareholder's interest, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and thereby become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. To the best knowledge of the Company, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Dr. Sun Yiu Kwong, the Chairman and the controlling shareholder, was interested in 16,726,000 Shares, representing approximately 2.21% of the total issued share capital of the Company, and East Majestic and EM Team (being companies wholly-owned by Dr. Sun Yiu Kwong) were interested in 199,601,343 Shares and 44,155,000 Shares respectively, representing approximately 26.34% and 5.83% of the total issued share capital of the Company. In the event that the Directors exercise the proposed Share Buy-back Mandate in full, the aggregate shareholding of Dr. Sun would be increased from approximately 34.38% to approximately 38.19% of the issued share capital of the Company, thus giving rise to an obligation to make a mandatory offer under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. The Directors do not propose to exercise the Share Buy-back Mandate to such an extent as would, in the circumstances, give rise to an obligation to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code and/or result in the aggregate number of Shares held by the public shareholders falling below the prescribed minimum percentage required by the Stock Exchange. 9. SHARE BUY-BACK MADE BY THE COMPANY During the 6 months prior to the Latest Practicable Date, the Company had not repurchased any of the Shares (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise). 14 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING UMP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 722) Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting of UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Room 1404-1408, 14th Floor, Wing On House, 71 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 2:30 p.m. for the following purposes: To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and auditor for the year ended 30 June 2019. To declare a final dividend of HK2.55 cents per share of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2019 ("Final Dividend"), and the Shareholders will be given the option of receiving such Final Dividend in cash and/or in scrip shares. (a) To re-elect Dr. SUN Yiu Kwong as an executive director of the Company. To re-elect Ms. KWOK Cheuk Kwan, Jacquen as an executive director of the Company. To re-elect Dr. SUN Man Kin, Michael as an executive director of the Company. To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the respective directors' remuneration. To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditor of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

" THAT : subject to paragraph (b) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the directors of the Company to exercise during the Relevant Period (as defined below) all the powers of the Company to repurchase its shares in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations; 15 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the total number of shares of the Company to be repurchased pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and for the purposes of this resolution:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting." 6. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers; the mandate in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the directors of the Company to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period; the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the directors of the Company pursuant to the mandate in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to: a Rights Issue (as defined below); the exercise of options under a share option scheme of the Company; and 16 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be issued under the mandate in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and for the purposes of this resolution:

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting. "Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange)." 17 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 7. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "THAT conditional upon the passing of the resolutions set out in items 5 and 6 of the notice convening this meeting (the "Notice"), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 6 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the directors of the Company pursuant to such general mandate of the number of shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the mandate referred to in resolution set out in item 5 of the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution." By Order of the Board UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited MA Hoi Wan Company Secretary Hong Kong, 18 October 2019 Notes: All resolutions at the meeting will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy or more than one proxy (where the shareholder holds two or more shares) to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant form of proxy.

On a show of hands, every shareholder who is present in person (or being a corporation, is present by a duly authorized representative) or by proxy(ies) shall have one vote provided that where more than one proxy is appointed by a shareholder which is a clearing house (or its nominee(s)), each such proxy shall have one vote on a show of hands. In the case of a poll, every shareholder present in person or by proxy or being a corporation, present by its authorized representative shall be entitled to one vote for each fully paid share held by him. In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the above meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 18 November 2019 to Wednesday, 20 November 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 15 November 2019. For determining the entitlement to the proposed final dividend (subject to approval by the shareholders at the annual general meeting), the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 5 December 2019 to Friday, 6 December 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 4 December 2019. 18 Attachments Original document

