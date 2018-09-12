UMW Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

|
|
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
Name
|
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
|
Address
|
Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
EPF Act 1991
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
11
|
05 Sep 2018
|
300,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd
|
Address of registered holder
|
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Acquisition of shares
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
121,709,268
|
Direct (%)
|
10.418
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
|
Total no of securities after change
|
121,709,268
|
Date of notice
|
06 Sep 2018
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
12 Sep 2018