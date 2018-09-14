Log in
UMW Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

09/14/2018 | 12:08pm CEST
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Date: 14 September 2018



Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. EPF Act 1991
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares

Details of changes

No Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
11 07 Sep 2018

504,700

Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd
Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition of shares
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 122,213,968
Direct (%) 10.461
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change 122,213,968
Date of notice 12 Sep 2018
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 14 Sep 2018

Disclaimer

UMW Holdings Bhd published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 10:07:11 UTC
