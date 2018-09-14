UMW Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

Date: 14 September 2018





Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) Particulars of substantial Securities Holder Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD Address Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP

Jalan Raja Laut

Kuala Lumpur

50350 Wilayah Persekutuan

Malaysia. Company No. EPF Act 1991 Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares Details of changes No Date of change No of securities Type of Transaction Nature of Interest 11 07 Sep 2018 504,700 Acquired Direct Interest Name of registered holder Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition of shares Nature of interest Direct Interest Direct (units) 122,213,968 Direct (%) 10.461 Indirect/deemed interest (units) Indirect/deemed interest (%) Total no of securities after change 122,213,968 Date of notice 12 Sep 2018 Date notice received by Listed Issuer 14 Sep 2018